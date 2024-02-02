The Michigan Wolverines have their next special teams coordinator, and newly appointed head coach Sherrone Moore once again looked internally for a replacement.

Enter J.B. Brown — who has been a member of Michigan’s coaching staff since 2021 where he served as a special teams analyst and has been navigating the coaching ranks since 2015 with stops at Kansas, Houston and Texas Southern.

“I am excited for this opportunity and grateful to Coach Moore,” said Brown. “Having been in meetings and at practice the last three seasons, I know how we want to run our special teams units and I will ensure we are an aggressive group capable of making plays that set up our offense and defense for success. I cannot wait to get working more actively with our players and to get to work for an outstanding set of spring practices.”

In his official statement, Moore offered a palpable confidence in Brown.

“Coach Brown has an outstanding mind for special teams and knows how we want to attack that phase of the game,” said Moore. “He has been a key factor in our special teams success and he will help us continue to be a leader in this important aspect of the game. I am glad to keep J.B. his wife Jessica and their family here in Ann Arbor and part of the Michigan Football program.”

Brown is the latest hire for Moore, who is in the process of filling out his staff before spring ball. In the last week, Moore has named Brown as the special teams coordinator, Kirk Campbell as the offensive coordinator, Grant Newsome as the offensive line coach, Justin Tress as the director of strength and conditioning, and, reportedly, Steve Casula to coach tight ends (Casula is the only outside hire so far).

Moore still has more hires to complete before the spring practice period begins, but he has already shown a strong commitment to continuity and culture one week on the job.

