Today on Out of the Blue, the boys discuss the recent staff departures of defensive line coach Mike Elston and key analyst Doug Mallory, before diving into who could become the next defensive coordinator for the Michigan Wolverines. Next, Jared and Andy discuss the categories for the upcoming awards podcast and highlight the top-five safety performances for 2023.

