 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Out of the Blue: The search for a defensive coordinator continues

Who will Sherrone Moore select to round out his staff?

By Andrew Bailey and Jared Stormer
/ new
2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Today on Out of the Blue, the boys discuss the recent staff departures of defensive line coach Mike Elston and key analyst Doug Mallory, before diving into who could become the next defensive coordinator for the Michigan Wolverines. Next, Jared and Andy discuss the categories for the upcoming awards podcast and highlight the top-five safety performances for 2023.

This is far from the only place you can listen to our podcasts. You can also stream them from your iPhone or Android device by subscribing to The Block M Podcast Network on iTunes, Google Podcasts, PodBean, and Spotify. Never miss an episode!

Wherever you go, Go Blue!

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes.

Be sure to subscribe, rate, tell your friends, and drop us a five-star review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF

Next Up In Podcasts

Loading comments...