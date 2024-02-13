The Athletic’s Dane Bugler released his inaugural 2024 NFL Draft big board on Tuesday morning, which went 100 players deep. Six Michigan Wolverines made the cut in the following order:

No. 24 J.J. McCarthy (No. 4 QB)

Quick MnB thoughts: This feels like the right spot. In a deep quarterback draft, J.J. McCarthy is largely thought to be in the running for the “best of the rest” after the big three of USC’s Caleb Williams, UNC’s Drake Maye and LSU’s Jayden Daniels.

No. 39 Junior Colson (No. 1 LB)

Quick MnB thoughts: In a weak linebacker draft, Junior Colson will have the opportunity to become a first-rounder. At 6-foot-3, 247 pounds, Colson is massive for his position and runs like a deer. His stock is only going to continue to rise.

No. 45 Roman Wilson (No. 9 WR)

Quick MnB thoughts: Roman Wilson was one of the biggest winners of the Senior Bowl a few weeks ago. Even in the deepest wide receiver draft in the last few years, several mock drafts have Wilson as a fringe first-rounder.

No. 60 Mike Sainristil (No. 9 CB)

Quick MnB thoughts: Mike Sainristil’s size will always be his biggest deterrent, but his tape will be his strongest proponent. With more and more NFL base defenses including a fifth defensive back these days, Sainristil’s value has increased exponentially compared to where it would have been five years ago.

No. 66 Kris Jenkins (No. 5 DT)

Quick MnB thoughts: Kris Jenkins could be one of the fastest risers after the NFL Combine. Nicknamed “The Mutant” for his freakish feats of strength and athleticism, this may be the lowest Jenkins projects in any of Bugler’s future projections.

No. 73 Blake Corum (No. 2 RB)

Quick MnB thoughts: No position has been devalued in the NFL quite like the running back position over the last five years. Factoring in Blake Corum’s size and injury history, it will be difficult even in a weak running back class for Corum to crack the top two rounds. However, a strong showing in Indianapolis — especially in the 40-yard dash — could make him the first running back drafted.

The only notable omission was All-American right guard Zak Zinter, who was presumably only left off due to his season-ending injury against Ohio State. With a good medical report at the NFL Combine, Zinter should still be considered a top-100 player in this draft.