Today on Out of the Blue, the boys are fired up for the annual awards podcast. Jared and Andrew run through the triumphant 2023 Michigan Wolverines football season and hand out awards for players, coaches, performances, and moments. To keep with the spirit of awards season, the boys also mix in movies and discuss the Oscars as well as their favorites from the year that was. It is the awards extravaganza you have been waiting for. Enjoy!

