The No. 14 Michigan Wolverines are at an inflection point in their season. With a few key wins in their final six regular season games, the team will be positioned for another NCAA Tournament run. But with a few untimely losses, the Wolverines — despite being one of the most offensively talented teams in the country — could be on the outside looking in.

Last weekend, disaster struck when Michigan was swept at the hands of Michigan State including its first ‘Duel in the D’ loss in seven years. After climbing up to No. 10 in the Pairwise rankings — the rankings used to determine at-large berths in the NCAA Tournament — in the second half of the season, the Spartans’ sweep dropped the Wolverines to No. 15, one spot below the projected cut line.

Michigan currently has the top-six scorers in the Big Ten on its roster and is the second-highest-scoring team in the country. Of the top seven highest-scoring teams, Michigan is the only one not in contention for a No. 1 seed. So it must be the defense, right?

Michigan’s defense has improved in the second half of the season and goaltender Jake Barczewski has been playing some of the best hockey of his career the last month. So, how does this happen? How does a team this talented find itself on the precipice of an unmitigated failure of a season? Inconsistency.

In one shift, the Wolverines look like the best Michigan team in six years, and the next, they look like bottom-feeders in the Big Ten. This up-and-down nature has allowed this team to blow almost as many leads as Michigan basketball due to untimely mistakes, miscommunications, and penalties.

However, the season isn’t over yet, and this team has shown on multiple occasions that when everything is clicking, they can skate with and over any opponent in the country.

Michigan’s next two opponents (Penn State and Notre Dame) are a combined 26-27-5. This stretch could not have come at a better time for a team in need of a confidence boost. Up first, the Nittany Lions.

When Michigan played Penn State in November, the two teams split the series, but the Wolverines suffered a bigger loss than just losing three points in the standings. In the first game, forwards Dylan Duke, Mark Estapa, and Rutger McGroarty all left with injuries in the first game, with the latter two lost in the second.

Estapa and McGroarty — whose 1.57 points-per-game ranks him fifth nationally — are back and healthy for this weekend as is Ethan Edwards who made his season debut in January.

The bad blood runs deep between these two teams who met most noticeably last season in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Allentown, PA. Although the dream season for the Nittany Lions appeared to be lining up, Mackie Samoskevich’s twisted wrister in OT quickly turned it into a nightmare.

Looking to return the favor this season, Penn State’s dynamic pair of first-year forwards includes Aiden Fink (15G, 17A) and Matt DiMarsico (6G, 18A). The Nittany Lions will look to get up and down the ice and use a raucous home-ice advantage to overwhelm the Wolverines.

Fortunately for Michigan, Penn State’s defense has drastically regressed this season, evidenced by goalie Liam Souliere’s 3.48 goals against average and, bottom-ten nationally, .867 save percentage.

Michigan realistically needs to win three of its next four games and preferably have that one hypothetical loss happen outside of regulation. On paper, the Wolverines should simply be able to outscore Penn State and Notre Dame. But with inconsistency proving to be the great equalizer, the Wolverines could be left on ice during the NCAA Tournament.

Game 1

When: Friday, February 16, 7 p.m.

Where: Pegula Ice Arena, State College, PA

How to Watch: BIG+

How to listen: WXYT 1270 AM

Game 2

When: Saturday, February 17, 7 p.m.

Where: Pegula Ice Arena, State College, PA

How to Watch: Big Ten Network

How to listen: WXYT 1270 AM