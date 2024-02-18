Entering the weekend, it was do-or-die for the Michigan Wolverines. If the season had ended following the sweep at the hands of the Michigan State Spartans, the Wolverines would have missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019. But the season didn’t end, and Michigan set out to make a statement against Penn State in the weekend series.

The Wolverines wasted no time getting the scoring going in the opening game. First, it was Rutger McGroarty scoring 35 seconds in, and then Josh Eernisse ripping a quick shot off a faceoff to give the Wolverines a 2-0 lead 61 seconds into the game.

After the quick start, things settled down between the two teams as each traded a few quality chances back and forth. Michigan goaltender Jake Barczewski looked sharp early and the Wolverines were doing a vastly better job of exiting the zone and giving themselves more scoring chances in transition.

The scoring picked up once more with Michigan on its second power play of the period. With just over a minute to go, a wild scramble saw the puck trickle out from a scrum of players and land cleanly on the stick of McGroarty for a one-timer. His second goal of the night put the Wolverines up 3-0 heading into the first intermission.

Early in the second period, a shorthanded goal from Dylan Duke put Michigan up 4-0 and essentially ended the game. However, Penn State would mount a slow rally culminating in a third period push that cut the lead to one goal. But a late empty-netter sealed it for the Wolverines, 5-3.

Despite the win, due to action across the country, Michigan actually fell in the Pairwise rankings ahead of the second game. With this injection of motivation and desperation, the Wolverines got off to another fast start in game two.

Less than five minutes in, Michigan got on the board on a T.J. Hughes fast break. However, Penn State would answer before the game got out of hand like in game one.

After dominating much of the second period and early third, two unanswered Penn State goals had the Nittany Lions in a winning position. The Wolverines tied the game up later in the third, but again, Michigan’s trademark inconsistency struck at the worst time. Penn State scored less than halfway through the final period to go up by one goal, and added an empty-netter for good measure to close the show. Michigan had several opportunities to tie the game — including multiple chances on a power play and a Seamus Casey drive to the net — but the puck never crossed the line.

Michigan fell to No. 16 in Pairwise after the first game and remained there after the second. The Wolverines will need an explosive close to the season against pesky Notre Dame and powerhouse Minnesota ahead of the Big Ten Tournament to make the NCAA Tournament this season.