The wide receiver room for the Michigan Wolverines is going to look very different next season. With Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson both entering the NFL Draft, Michigan will have to replace its top two wide receivers who accounted for 95 receptions, 1,438 yards and 13 touchdowns. Furthermore, with the transfer of Darrius Clemons, the Wolverines will have to replace three of their five leading receivers from last season.

Despite the turnover, fans and pundits alike are optimistic about the future of the position due to two ascending stars and a bevy of young, albeit inexperienced, talent.

Let’s take a quick look at the names to watch in spring ball and find out who could be the valuable third receiver in 2024.

The Locks

Sophomore Semaj Morgan (5-foot-10, 176 pounds)

Semaj Morgan was the breakout freshman for the Wolverines in 2023 and will look to take a sophomore leap in a more pronounced role this season. Morgan — who plays like an unpolished Steve Smith — has limitless potential if he can add a few pounds and become more consistent in his fundamentals. A threat at both receiver and punt returner, Morgan is electricity personified with the ball in his hands.

Junior Tyler Morris (5-foot-11, 185 pounds)

Tyler Morris is the next incarnation of Ronnie Bell, despite Bell’s actual brother being on the team as well. Morris is a fluid route runner with exceptional hands and deceptive speed. Morris’s 2023 season wasn’t nearly as loud as Morgan’s — both on and off the field — but in one of the biggest moments of the season, he out-ran the entire Alabama defense to score an unforgettable touchdown in the Rose Bowl.

The WR-3 Contenders

Sophomore Karmello English (5-foot-11, 190 pounds)

Karmello English only hauled in one reception last year, but it did go for a touchdown from what could be Michigan’s next starting quarterback in Jack Tuttle. English is a possession receiver who excels at working in the intermediate and fighting for contested catches — a style that could perfectly complement the explosive, big-play threats in Morgan and Morris.

Sophomore Frederick Moore (6-foot-1, 180 pounds)

Coming out of fall camp last season, it was Frederick Moore leading the young receivers ahead of the likes of English, Morris and Morgan. Moore is a route-running technician who always seems to find a way to create separation. If Moore can elevate and become a consistent third option, I think we should call the wide receiver room: “The law firm of Morgan, Morris and Moore.”

Senior Peyton O’Leary (6-foot-3, 200 pounds)

In last year’s spring game, Peyton O’Leary brought in six receptions for 126 yards and repeatedly placed rising star corner Amorion Walker in the torture chamber. Unintentionally, this showing forced Walker to transfer to Ole Miss. O’Leary is one of the few big-bodied receivers on this team and brings an element few can. If O’Leary can round out his game, he will be a solid contributor in 2024. If not, he will join the Luiji Vilain’s of the world as a spring ball legend (“THIS IS THE YEAR!”).

The Underdogs

Senior Cristian Dixon (6-foot-2, 197 pounds)

Coming out of high school, Cristian Dixon was viewed as Michigan’s next Nico Collins — a receiver with a Ph.D. in physicality and a nightmare down-the-field threat on the outside. Instead, Dixon has produced one (O-N-E) reception in three years with the Wolverines and is a long shot to carve out a role this season.

Senior Eamonn Dennis (5-foot-10, 188 pounds)

While it is hard to find what Dixon does well at this level, it is not with Eamonn Dennis. Dennis is a speedster who some thought was the fastest player on the team last season. However, pass-catching consistency has continued to haunt the maize and blue Barry Allen and until his hands can catch up to his legs, he will be stuck as a special teams gunner.

Sophomore Kendrick Bell (6-foot-2, 180 pounds)

The football gods smiled upon Ann Arbor with Ronnie Bell, and Kendrick just feels like the icing on the cake. Bell is an athlete who committed to Michigan as a quarterback, but quickly switched to receiver. If Bell can master the position to even 75 percent of the level his brother reached, he will be a contributor sooner than later.

The Unknowns