The No. 17 Michigan Wolverines (15-12-3) are officially on the ropes. After a series split last weekend against Penn State, Michigan fell one spot to No. 16 in the Pairwise rankings and is now two spots below the projected cut line.

Looking to strike the final blow to the Wolverines is Notre Dame (15-15-2). The Irish are currently No. 21 in Pairwise and are fresh off a four-point weekend against Minnesota. Notre Dame has been a thorn in Michigan’s side in recent memory and has even won seven of the last eight games at Yost.

Notre Dame’s defensive-first style and 1-1-3 neutral zone attack are conducive to travel and place immense pressure on the opponent’s forecheck. If the puck is simply forfeited into the Irish’s zone, Notre Dame‘s counterattack can strike in seconds.

Every Irish skater is a two-way player specializing in turning defense into offense. With a trio of 20-point forwards — senior captain Landon Slaggert (18G, 10A), freshman Danny Nelson (8G, 14A), and transfer Patrick Moynihan (8G, 12A) — Notre Dame has shown more of a propensity to explode for big offensive games compared to previous years. A contributing factor to these offensive bursts is the Irish’s proficiency in the faceoff circle. For the year, Notre Dame is fifth in the country in faceoff win percentage.

Defensively, it is the same story, different chapter for Notre Dame. The Irish are solid across multiple lines, but the anchor of this team is goalie and Mike Richter Award frontrunner Ryan Bischel.

Bischel is fresh off being named the Big Ten’s first star of the week after stopping 67 of 71 shots (.944 save percentage) against Minnesota. For the year, Bischel has posted a .929 save percentage (tied for third nationally) and a nation-leading 987 saves. In the first meeting against the Wolverines, Bischel posted a .952 save percentage and only allowed three goals in a series split.

In order to beat Bischel and stay alive for the postseason, the Wolverines must possess the puck for long stretches of offensive zone time and keep their foot on the gas in the third period. On Tuesday, Michigan head coach Brandon Naurato loosely recalled the stat that the Wolverines are +45 in goal differential in periods one and two on the season and -5 in the third. This is a trend that must be remedied if Michigan wants to be able to string together consecutive wins this weekend and beyond.

Michigan’s season is essentially on the line every time the team touches the ice now. This weekend’s series alone has massive NCAA and Big Ten Tournament implications. The winner could potentially secure home ice in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals — which, as it stands, would be a rematch between Notre Dame and the Wolverines — and a chance to keep NCAA Tourney chances alive.

Can Michigan conjure some late-season magic and channel a 2007 Michigan State cinderella run? If so, it has to start Friday.

Game 1

When: Friday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m. ET

Where: Yost Ice Arena, Ann Arbor, MI

How to watch: Big Ten Network

How to listen: WXYT 1270 AM

Game 2

When: Saturday, Feb. 24, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Yost Ice Arena, Ann Arbor, MI

How to watch: Big Ten Network

How to listen: WXYT 1270 AM