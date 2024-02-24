When it was reported Don “Wink” Martindale would be the next defensive coordinator at Michigan, I was less than thrilled. Thoughts of, “He’s too old,” “He is out of touch with the college game,” and, “He’s just the NFL Don Brown,” flooded my mind.

But the more I dug in, the more fascinated and intrigued I became. After all, Michigan has been running derivatives of his defense since 2021.

Martindale is simultaneously creative and aggressive; a mad scientist who specializes in exotic fronts, positional versatility and organized chaos.

“You want to dictate to the offense instead of sitting there and letting them dictate to you,” Martindale said when speaking to reporters in 2022.

Echoing Cobra Kai’s mantra of “Strike first, strike hard,” Martindale wants his unit to find a perfect balance between action and reaction instead of solely the latter.

Before the snap, Martindale is going to give college quarterbacks and offensive linemen nightmares. Pre-snap confusion is a staple in this defense and it is achieved through multiple fronts, exotic looks, multiple personnel units, disguised coverages and perpetual movement. Similar to Martindale’s protégé Jesse Minter last season, Martindale is always looking to change the picture from pre-snap to post-snap.

Take a look at this alignment against the Lions.

There are seven players along the line of scrimmage and eight within five yards of the snap. The Lions have to respect Martindale’s blitzing nature and slide protection to the overcrowded side of the line.

But at the snap, only the zero-tech and two nine-techs along the defensive line rush the passer. Everyone else bails into a mixed man-match zone coverage except for the field-side corner, who rockets in as the fourth rusher.

Here is the play in its entirety. This is technically not a blitz, but it is one of many creative ways Martindale will simulate pressure.

It is not uncommon that all 11 players post-snap are moving in Martindale’s defense. Some are rushing, some are more than likely blitzing, some are dropping, and the secondary is constantly shifting. This play against the Lions is an excellent example of his ability to counter the counter. The Lions adjusted protection and added a hot route, but the combination of the exotic look and disguised coverage eliminated any safety valves.

Another example of Martindale countering a counter can be seen in this 2022 game of the New York Giants vs. the Chicago Bears. Pre-snap, Martindale gives a single-high safety, man-to-man look across the board with six players in the box. The wrinkle, however, is Wink is bringing both of his linebackers on a twist, double A-gap blitz, with the field-side defensive end (No. 51 on the right of your screen) dropping into the quarterback’s hot route window.

This is still a single-high man-to-man coverage, but with one extra player playing an underneath zone. Quarterback Justin Fields tries to get to his secondary read, but with the unexpected elimination of his hot receiver, Fields has to clutch the ball and eat the sack with both blitzers bearing down on him.

The creative droppers are not just limited to edges and linebackers in this system. As we saw last year with Minter, dropping defensive tackles is not uncommon in this scheme either. Against the Packers in 2022, Martindale showed a single-high man-to-man look again with seven players in the box. Right before the snap, the middle linebacker vacates the middle of the field and comes around the edge as a blitzer.

This movement signals to quarterback Aaron Rodgers that the middle of the field should be open, but Wink drops both defensive tackles into the middle to shrink any possible throwing windows. With both defensive tackles staring down the quarterback and the pressure getting to him, Rodgers has to heave up a prayer that falls incomplete. Note the excellent man-to-man coverage skills as well.

Another inventive aspect of this scheme is Martindale doesn’t just crowd the line of scrimmage — he is imaginative in alignment and formations as much as any modern defensive coordinator. In the first game against his former team, Martindale presented a “train” formation in the middle of the defense.

With two five-tech edges and one corner crowding the line, Martindale stacks a linebacker, nose tackle and another edge in a vertical formation over the center. The Ravens check to a run, but it is no use. The linebacker and nose clog the A gaps and the extra edge loops around to overload/rush on the same side as the corner.

Before clicking on the Twitter video below, look at the formation and try to diagnose where the pressure is coming from. There are seven players along the line of scrimmage, the middle of the field appears open, and quarterback Joe Burrow is as cerebrally gifted as they come. Now, watch what Martindale deploys post-snap.

THREAD: "Il blitz di Martindale parte dal conoscere le regole della pass protection per poi ritorcerle contro l’attacco". Così descrivevo i blitz dei Ravens su The Playbook (https://t.co/uzZCbAbr1a)

Nel 2020 la strategia è di Martindale è la stessa. Qui ne vediamo un esempio. pic.twitter.com/LoLZFxAQSa — Alberto Cantù (@belloe_belloe) October 14, 2020

The safety bails just before the snap to occupy the middle of the field and both linebackers drop into zones. Suddenly, only four rushers are coming from the line of scrimmage, at least until the corner comes SCREAMING off the edge from Burrow’s blindside for the sack.

Here’s another one. Obviously, it ends in an interception, but take a look pre-snap and try to diagnose what the post-snap picture is going to look like. There are 10 players within five yards of the line of scrimmage. The Titans only need four yards, so a quick throw or even a check-down could move the sticks.

At the snap, only three rushers aligned on the line of scrimmage rush. The fourth rusher is a delayed linebacker who shoots past a confused left guard and forces an errant throw into the middle of the field for the turnover. As a Michigan fan, it is impossible to watch this and not see Michael Barrett coming after Alabama’s Jalen Milroe in the Rose Bowl.

As creative and dominant as the defense can be, it is not without its concerns at the college level.

Vulnerabilities and Concerns

Man Coverage

Critics would argue Martindale is too aggressive and often leaves his corners on islands, hence the Don Brown comparisons. However, that’s not entirely true. When Martindale’s defense was at its best, the unit featured one lockdown man-to-man corner (Marlon Humphrey) and one zone expert (Marcus Peters).

During Martindale’s last season with the Ravens in 2021, the team was rolling at 8-3 entering December despite losing Peters to IR in September. But after Humphrey went down with a season-ending injury in a loss to the Steelers, everything changed. The Ravens lost their remaining five games, finished dead last in passing defense, missed the playoffs, and Martindale packed his bags for New York.

That said, Martindale will leave his top corner on an island for better or worse, regardless of injury status or availability. Expect Will Johnson to step into the Humphrey role this season and uphold the most important role for the defense. As for the Dr. Blitz comparisons, Brown is more Dr. Phil in terms of simplicity and one-note defensive abilities, while Martindale is more Dr. Frankenstein — say what you will, he can inject life into anything, even if it is short-lived.

Stopping the run

One of the core tenets of this defense is stopping the run. The Giants last year were not good at making teams one-dimensional and the defense was often playing behind the sticks. If Martindale cannot force a team to throw the football in obvious situations, then the strength of his philosophy — blitzing — is effectively neutralized. Speaking of…

Blitzing

“Who doesn’t love a good blitz?” - Michigan fans circa 2016

“Why in THE HELL are we blitzing?” - Michigan fans circa 2019

The pendulum for success or failure in this defense hinges upon whether or not the pressure can get home. More often than not, Martindale can scheme up a free rusher and take away the first read. But if the pressure cannot get to the quarterback and can work through his progressions, this defense can become more vulnerable than Drake after a breakup.

Screens

One way to slow down an aggressive defense is with a heavy dose of screens, which are more prevalent in the college game, especially for air-raid style offenses. Most confuse the air raid for deep shots only, but look no further than Washington last year. Essentially every pass for the Huskies was either going laterally or deep in hopes of creating busts and space within a defense. Will Wink be able to prevent his scheme from being taken advantage of by a timely screen game?

RPOs

Run-pass-options are marginalized in the NFL due to the restrictions of having linemen downfield. In the pros, linemen are only permitted one yard — in college, linemen are permitted three yards. Six feet makes a massive difference in RPO disguise and functionality. Is Martindale prepared for this collegiate innovation?

Pacing and Substitutions

The college game is faster than the NFL. Most teams run some accelerated version of the hurry-up, no-huddle offense and it can be difficult to adapt to. Just ask former Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who frequently struggled to get his unit in proper alignment pre-snap in 2021. Minter found ways around it with timely substitutions near the Michigan sideline and a deep bench capable of carrying starters’ minutes.

This will be an adjustment for Martindale, who hasn’t been in the college game since working for Jack Harbaugh, especially considering how much of his scheme is predicated on speed and constant movement.

Requirements for Success

Personnel

If Martindale were drafting players to fit his scheme, it would probably go something like this. First, he would take a true No. 1 man-to-man corner. Similar to Marlon Humphrey, and the player he had hoped Adoree Jackson would become, Martindale can scheme up pressure but can’t scheme up isolated coverage skills.

Next, he would want a player(s) on the defensive interior. Big, athletic defensive tackles who clog up running lanes and have the wherewithal to drop into coverage.

Following the big guys, Martindale would want safeties who can do a little bit of everything. Whether that be the ability to play at the line of scrimmage, play 15 yards off the ball or anything in between. The free agency loss of Julian Love last year for the Giants exacerbated their defensive problems in 2023 and led to unresolvable holes in the defense.

To assist the safeties, Martindale also wants versatile do-it-all linebackers who can play a myriad of roles — blitz, stop the run, play coverage — within a singular defense.

Although Wink is a blitzing savant, having talented edge rushers makes his life a lot easier and way more fun. Adding powerful, fast edges to his defense can take his concepts to another level. There is a reason why Elvis Dumervil thrived under Martindale’s guidance.

Lastly, Wink would add competent zone corners who can also be relied upon for some man-to-man and open-field tackling.

With a roster that contains corner Will Johnson, defensive tackles Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant and Rayshaun Benny, safeties Rod Moore and Makari Paige, linebackers Jaishawn Barham and Ernest Hausman, and edges Josaiah Stewart and Derrick Moore, this unit checks almost every box for Martindale. If the Wolverines can develop a second corner and some key rotational players, this unit could once again be the best in the country.

Communication

This was a foundational pillar for the defense last year and it will have to be again in 2024. With the number of checks, calls and constant communication required in this system to prevent players from forgoing leverage or rushing the wrong gaps, players will have to be sharper than ever in their preparation and pre-snap communication. The level of movement in a Martindale scheme requires clarity across all 11 positions. With Wink’s disguises, deceptions and gambles, if one player is out of alignment, it could result in disaster.

Sure-tackling

Missed tackles can absolutely destroy this defense. With so many resources frequently committed near the line of scrimmage, pursuit angles and sticky tackling are necessities for every player on the backend. The Wolverines have demonstrated a knack for the details and fundamentals of tackling under Minter and will need to continue this trend under Martindale to be successful.

Overall thoughts

Firstly, if you’re upset about the hiring, rest assured, this is a short-term solution. I cannot imagine after a 20-year NFL career that Martindale wants to be on the road recruiting deep into his 60s. Martindale’s “pressure breaks pipes” philosophy has had its share of highs and lows, but it’s important to understand the context.

In five years with the Ravens, Martindale’s defense was ranked in the top-five in scoring defense four times, and the only year it dipped was when he lost both his starting corners (which followed a free agency where the defense lost Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue).

In his first season with the Giants, Martindale helped head coach Brian Daboll resurrect a 4-13 team and win a playoff game with Daniel Jones as the starting quarterback. In year two, after losing the aforementioned Love, corner Fabian Moreau, working with a talent-depleted roster, and without any semblance of a competent offense, Martindale’s defense regressed, but still tied for the league lead with 31 forced turnovers. If nothing else, this defense is going to find a way to give its offense a chance.

Secondly, understand the players are going to have a blast playing in this new system, not to mention this defense is tailor-made for this roster and Michigan’s style. Martindale’s defenses are built to protect leads and perfectly complement a ball-control offense. Michigan’s motto of “get ahead, stay ahead” isn’t going anywhere under Sherrone Moore. This philosophy will allow Martindale’s unit to pin its ears back and get after college quarterbacks who are vastly less equipped to handle the post-snap improvisation required to consistently beat this defense.

Furthermore, players such as Will Johnson, Mason Graham, Josaiah Stewart, Jaishawn Barham and Rod Moore, among others, were seemingly created in a lab to run this style of defense. Each of these players will have an opportunity to have a monster final season in Ann Arbor and demonstrate they can thrive in a complex NFL defense.

Lastly, Martindale has seen more dynamic quarterbacks and NFL schemes than most coaches operating at the college ranks today. Michigan should have a defensive preparation and schematic advantage in the majority of games next season to pair with the perfect match of personnel.

There will be a learning curve and there will be moments of frustration, but this defense will be one of the most exciting in college football in 2024. Martindale is the perfect wildcard for a team with long-shot title aspirations. Operating as an underdog for the first time in a few years, this team needs a little organized chaos to make a run at the repeat.

