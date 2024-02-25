Senior weekend had more finality in the air than usual in Ann Arbor. Aside from the upperclassmen taking their final regular season shifts at Yost, the team had to grapple with the possibility of the entire season ending effectively before March.

The Michigan Wolverines have struggled to find consistency this season and found themselves firmly on the Pairwise bubble entering the weekend. After a few weeks of flirting with the disastrous possibility of missing the NCAA Tournament, the Wolverines responded against Notre Dame.

On the back of another fast start — although it took more than 30 seconds this weekend — Michigan seized a 1-0 lead in the opening minutes of the first game thanks to a Dylan Duke glove-side snipe past the best goalie — Ryan Bischel — in college hockey. And Duke wasn’t finished.

Pressuring the puck on the penalty kill late in the first, Duke picked the pocket of an Irish skater at the Notre Dame blue line, served up some SAUCE for Bischel, and scored five-hole. It was Duke’s second short-handed goal in as many weeks and propelled him into the Big Ten goal-scoring lead.

Another Michigan two-goal lead, another Michigan blown… Wait… No. The Wolverines didn’t blow another lead. In fact, they put the hammer down with two power-play goals.

First, it was Garrett Schifsky connecting from point-blank range in the second period, and then Gavin Brindley with the final nail in the coffin in the third period to put Michigan up 4-0 with less than five minutes remaining.

The 4-0 victory was Michigan senior goalie Jake Barczewski’s second shutout of the season and his first career Big Ten shutout. Barzo stopped 22 shots, including a third-period penalty shot, and set the tone for a statement weekend.

However, Notre Dame wasn’t going down without a fight.

In game two, the Irish’s power play opened the scoring four minutes in to give Notre Dame its first lead of the weekend. Michigan battled back to even the score with a beautiful goal from Seamus Casey, which unfortunately was negated after a review due to an offsides call. Michigan would not be discouraged, however, as Gavin Brindley evened the score at one apiece a few minutes later.

After that, the two teams went back and forth with none gaining an advantage. The second period was a stalemate and the third period appeared to be trending toward overtime. But with less than three minutes to go, senior defenseman Marshall Warren scored to put the Wolverines up 2-1.

Michigan withstood one final surge from Notre Dame and secured the sweep. It was Michigan’s first home sweep of Notre Dame since 1996-97, and the Wolverines have officially clinched the fourth seed and home ice against the Irish in the Big Ten Tournament.