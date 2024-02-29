The 2023 Michigan Wolverines’ secondary was one for the ages. The unit had unprecedented depth and versatility, and there was not a weakness to be found across the entire secondary’s two-deep. Both starting safeties return from last year’s group, but the cornerback position is one of concern as Michigan turns the page from its national championship season.

At the end of last season, the Wolverines lost starting nickel corner Mike Sainristil and starting boundary corner Josh Wallace to the NFL Draft. The position group was further thinned by the departures of freshman Cameron Calhoun and sophomore Amorion Walker. The latter who was being touted as a potential starter this time last year and had an even better shot this year.

Examining the current roster, junior Will Johnson is the lock of all locks. As inevitable as Thanos and as fluent in the hips as Woodson, Johnson will anchor this defense along the boundary. But what about next to him on the inside? Or across from him on the other boundary?

The Michigan Wolverines have massive questions facing two of their three corner positions and will look for answers this spring. Let’s take a look at where the position stands today and who the contenders are to join Johnson on the field.

The Batman Tier

Junior Will Johnson

Johnson will be the best corner in the country next season and is trending to be a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Johnson is a rare combination of size, speed and physicality, and he will be frequently called upon to shadow the opponent’s best receiver on an island. Johnson is the best Michigan corner since Charles Woodson. Johnson is a sure thing, but the other two corner positions are not.

The Robin Contenders

Senior Keshaun Harris

One of the fastest Wolverines on the roster, sixth-year senior Keshaun Harris could finally be in line to start. Originally a track and field commit, Harris was a three-time all-state hurdler at Waverly and ran a 13.98 in the 110-meter-high hurdles at the 2019 Michigan State track meet.

Harris has slowly developed into a contributing player who has seen cornerback reps in 18 career games. Is he poised to finally be the guy next to Johnson? If so, he will have to address some lingering injury concerns and hold off a pair of rising sophomores.

Sophomore D.J. Waller

Despite being one of the lower-ranked recruits in Michigan’s 2023 class, Waller flew up the depth chart to appear in 11 games last season. Waller has the ideal size for the position at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, and is presumably only going to improve with more time and high-level reps at the position.

Although he was the standout last season, a former high school standout is hoping to make up some ground in his second season.

Sophomore Jyaire Hill

Hill was the second-highest-rated recruit in the 2023 class and was viewed as a future star. Hill may very well still be a future star, but his tenure in Ann Arbor got off to a slow start. Last season, he only appeared in four games, preserving his redshirt but only receiving a small taste of live reps.

Standing at 185 pounds soaking wet, Hill will need to add more size to hold up consistently in the Big Ten. But if his measurables can ever match his raw skills, he will become the star we all hoped he could be when he originally committed.

Can you spare a nickel?

Senior Ja’Den McBurrows

As a junior, McBurrows took massive leaps in his development. He hauled in his first career interception against Michigan State and rose to the occasion when called upon due to injury in the second half against Ohio State. The rising senior will likely be the starting nickel entering the spring, but there could be a chance he moves to boundary depending on key personnel moves before the season.

Junior Kody Jones

Jones is a relative unknown who has only shown flashes of his potential. Most will remember him for the fumble he forced in last year’s spring game, but with good size and experience in the system, Jones is a player to keep an eye on during the spring.

Wildcards

Senior Rod Moore

Originally, the plan for the secondary in 2024 appeared to be: Rod Moore moves to nickel corner — similar to Dax Hill in 2021 — and Keon Sabb and Makari Paige hold down the safety position. But with a new coaching staff and the opportunity for a guaranteed starting spot, Sabb left for Alabama and Michigan faces a trust issue.

If Michigan trusts its safety depth more than its corner depth, Moore could still move to nickel and McBurrows potentially kicks out to the boundary. If Moore is too valuable to the safeties and Michigan trusts its corners more, Moore will once again patrol the middle of the field at an All-American level.

Freshman Jo’Ziah Edmond

A incoming true freshman, Edmond was not an early enrollee but he could shake up the competition when he arrives this summer.

Transfer

This position group needs a transfer for the second consecutive season for the sake of experience, depth and increased competition. Last season, it could not have worked out any better for Wallace operating alongside Johnson, and when the second transfer portal window opens in the spring, expect the Wolverines to be aggressive in adding one, if not two more corners.