The No. 16 Michigan Wolverines (17-12-3) are not going quietly into the good night. Following a massive two-game sweep over Notre Dame last weekend, the Wolverines secured home ice in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, moved up to No. 14 in the Pairwise rankings — juuuust inside the projected cut line — and are playing some of the best hockey of their season.

Michigan dominated the Irish by a combined score of 6-1 in two games and goaltender Jake Barczewski was named the Big Ten’s First Star of the Week after stopping 50 of 51 shots. Although this is a reason to be excited, this is no reason to celebrate. Awaiting the Wolverines in the season finale series is Minnesota, a team Michigan is all too familiar with.

No. 8 Minnesota (19-8-5) has won the Big Ten regular season title each of the last two seasons, but has lost the Big Ten Tournament crown in consecutive years, in the championship game, ON HOME ICE, to the Wolverines. Coming off a late-season bye week, Minnesota would love nothing more than to slam the door shut on Michigan’s NCAA Tournament aspirations with a home sweep.

The Golden Gophers are once again one of the best teams in college hockey, albeit a few notches below the National Runner-up powerhouse they were last year. Built similarly to the Wolverines, Minnesota is once again led by an elite top line anchored by Jimmy Snuggerud (19G, 12A) who is third in the Big Ten in goals.

Defensively, Minnesota has had to rely on its youth, but the youngsters have proven more than up to the task. Sophomore Ryan Chesley (2G, 5A) is the defensive stalwart of the group and a reliable sponge who leads the Gophers with 63 blocked shots, while freshman Sam Rinzel (1G, 24A) is the top offensive option.

In net, Justen Close, in what feels like his tenth season of eligibility, has once again been as reliable as he is dominant. On the season, Close has posted a .923 save percentage and four shutouts. When the two teams played at Yost in November, the Wolverines were able to get to Close early in games, but could never “close” the show. In those matchups, Minnesota won the war of attrition by using a pair of strong third periods to get the best of Michigan by winning the first game and tying the second.

In game one, Michigan held a 3-1 second-period lead but ultimately surrendered three unanswered goals — including one with less than four minutes to play — to fall 4-3. Game two played out similarly with the Wolverines squandering a 2-1 lead with less than five minutes to play and settling for the tie. Even winning the shootout didn’t help Michigan’s spirits, but this weekend represents a chance to remedy any lingering ill will.

Minnesota is the only Big Ten team the Wolverines have not beaten this season and, for further motivation, the Golden Gophers are only three points ahead of Michigan in the conference standings. Two wins over Minnesota this weekend (assuming at least one is in regulation) would propel the Wolverines into third in the Big Ten and all but guarantee an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament regardless of what happens in the conference tournament.

Game 1

When: Friday, March 1, 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: 3M Arena at Mariucci, Minneapolis, MN

How to watch: Big Ten Network

How to listen: WXYT 1270 AM

Game 2

When: Saturday, March 2, 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: 3M Arena at Mariucci, Minneapolis, MN

How to watch: Big Ten Network

How to listen: WXYT 1270 AM