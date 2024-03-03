Michigan hockey splits with Minnesota; keeps NCAA Tournament hopes alive

The Michigan Wolverines entered this weekend with everything on the line. An NCAA Tournament berth and potentially the third seed in the Big Ten Tournament were all up for grabs. Their opponent, Minnesota, entered the final weekend of the regular season riding a seven-game home-winning steak. The Gophers were the only Big Ten team the Wolverines had not beaten this season and Michigan was eager to change that.

Unfortunately, that change was going to have to wait until Saturday.

Michigan got on the board first in game one when Rutger McGroarty used a Minnesota defender for a bank shot to give the Wolverines a 1-0 lead less than five minutes into the game. The Gophers responded with a quick pair of goals, and Michigan appeared ready to go blow-for-blow when freshman Garrett Schifsky tied it up late in the opening frame.

Neither team had an edge with the game 2-2 heading to the middle period, but the dam broke for the Gophers on the power play quickly into the second.

First, it was a Seamus Casey penalty, 3-2, Minnesota. Then it was another Casey penalty, 4-2, Gophers. Then it was a bench penalty, 5-2, Gophers. The Wolverines had been broken.

For the remainder of the game, Minnesota erased Michigan’s forecheck and dominated the neutral zone. The Gophers were simultaneously more physical, more disciplined, and just looked a league above the Wolverines on Friday night.

To make matters worse, starting goalie Jake Barczewski was unable to take the ice for the third period, thrusting Noah West into the crease. West played admirably, but still surrendered one goal in the ultimate 6-2 defeat.

The only good news was the Wolverines only fell one spot in the Pairwise rankings to No. 15 after several bubble teams also struggled. However, entering the second game, winning was the only thing on this team’s mind.

Even with West starting in net for a must-win game two, it was evident early on that whatever head coach Brandon Naurato said to his team after Friday night worked. Nearing the halfway point of the first period, Seamus Casey — looking to atone for the previous night’s sins — opened the scoring with a power-play blast.

Although Michigan held the same lead the night prior, this time it felt different. The Wolverines looked much more physical and coherent defensively. The team was consistently finishing checks, exiting the zone with authority, and creating chances on the rush. One of those chances doubled Michigan’s lead before the end of the period.

Michigan’s Dylan Duke pushed the puck up ice on an odd-man rush, found McGroaty near the slot, who connected with Gavin Brindley at the back door with 3:40 remaining in the opening period. And Michigan was not done yet.

Less than 40 seconds later, Minnesota goalie Justen Close came out to play a puck that was gloved down and eventually batted home by Mark Estapa to put the Wolverines up 3-0. At the end of the first, Michigan led the Gophers in shots, 16-5, a night after the Wolverines only registered 21 total.

At the start of the second, Minnesota made a change in net, opting to pull Close in favor of freshman Nathan Airey. Either way, this wasn’t a white flag and fans of the 2023-24 Wolverines knew this game would not be without some drama.

Although Michigan continued to get up and down the ice, the penalties started to mount, culminating in a five-minute cross-checking major on T.J. Hughes. But a night after being emasculated on the power play, the Wolverines were unrelenting on Saturday and killed all five minutes with very few scares.

With a 3-0 lead heading into the third, it was Michigan’s game to lose. This team has seized that opportunity a few times this year and things started to get dicey in a wild back-and-forth final period.

Less than a minute into the third, Minnesota cut Michigan’s lead to 3-1. With momentum slowly changing addresses, Michigan responded during a four-on-four when Brindley beat the freshman netminder for his second to put the Wolverines back up three goals with less than 13 minutes remaining. Unfortunately, on the same four-on-four, a deflected puck got past West to cut Michigan’s lead to 4-2. And the Gophers were not done yet.

Minnesota then cut the Wolverines’ lead to one goal, 4-3, with about half the period remaining. Michigan’s postseason hopes hung in the arena air like a championship belt during a WWE ladder match. The Wolverines were grasping at the tile and their opponent was flying up the other side.

Nine minutes remaining... Eight... Seven... Six... Minnesota tied the game, 4-4. With less than six minutes remaining, the Wolverines appeared to be breaking again.

But with 3:30 to go, Michigan responded when McGroarty batted home a rebound to put Michigan back ahead, 5-4. Three minutes remaining, two... Minnesota — with an empty net — again tied the game, 5-5.

Michigan would close the period on the power play and head to overtime. With the power play winding down in the extra period, Casey — who opened the scoring — closed the show with a blast to win, 6-5, in overtime. Similar to edge spearing Jeff Hardy off the top of a ladder at WrestleMania 17, the Wolverines snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Following the win, at the time of writing this, Michigan moved up to No. 13 in Pairwise — inside the projected cut line at No. 14 — and will face Notre Dame at Yost in the quarterfinals next weekend.