Finally, after a grueling regular season, postseason hockey is here and it all comes down to this. The Michigan Wolverines (18-13-2) are set to face Notre Dame (15-17-2) in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament at Yost. The Wolverines are the two-time defending Big Ten Tournament Champions and are 3-1 against the Irish this season, undefeated at home in those matchups.

In what will be the fifth, sixth, and potentially seventh meeting between the two teams this season, readers understand who the Irish are on the ice. Backed by Ryan Bischel in net — one of the favorites for the Mike Richter Award — Notre Dame is a physical, disciplined team that prioritizes defensive hockey. The 1-1-3 neutral zone attack muddles up the middle of the ice and stifles teams down who like to run and gun.

However, due to roster turnover and coaching changes, among other reasons, the Irish have regressed each of the last two seasons. This year, Notre Dame has especially struggled down the stretch with a 2-6 record since the start of February, culminating in a two-game sweep at the hands (paws?) of the Wolverines two weeks ago.

The Irish’s only hope of making the NCAA Tournament is unexpectedly winning the Big Ten Tournament. This makes them a desperate team, which means they are a dangerous team, and a team Michigan cannot overcome without its best effort.

Michigan enters the weekend ranked No. 13 in Pairwise with the projected cut-line hovering over the top 14 teams. With a minimal margin for error, the Wolverines cannot afford anything other than a series win — preferably a sweep — against the Irish if they hope to make the NCAA Tournament.

The good news for the Wolverines is starting goalie Jake Barczewski, who has a career .942 save percentage against Notre Dame, will be back in the lineup after suffering a second-period injury in game one against Minnesota last weekend. Joining Barzo in a return to the lineup will be defenseman Ethan Edwards who missed both games against the Gophers.

The bolstered lineup should empower Michigan’s strategy this weekend, which echoes that of the National Champion football team: get ahead, stay ahead. The Irish’s style makes them extremely difficult to beat with a lead, but, in turn, they have difficulty in mounting any form of a comeback once trailing. If the Wolverines can strike early in these contests, they could keep brooms out from February and quickly finish the job this weekend.

If Michigan can avoid the penalty box and self-inflicted wounds, the Wolverines should safely advance to presumably face the top-seeded, regular season Big Ten Champion Michigan State Spartans in the semifinals. If the Wolverines do not advance in the Big Ten Tournament, their season could prematurely end this weekend.

Game 1

When: Friday, March 8, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Yost Ice Arena, Ann Arbor, MI

How to watch: B1G+

How to listen: WXYT 1270 AM

Game 2

When: Saturday, March 9, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Yost Ice Arena, Ann Arbor, MI

How to watch: B1G+

How to listen: WXYT 1270 AM

Game 3 (if necessary)

When: Sunday, March 10, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Yost Ice Arena, Ann Arbor, MI

How to watch: B1G+

How to listen: WXYT 1270 AM