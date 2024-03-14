Today on Out of the Blue, the boys catch you up on all things related to the Michigan Wolverines before conducting their first ever auction draft.

On quick hits:

Can you defend bringing Juwan Howard back?

Is Michigan hockey a threat to make another postseason run?

Safety Quentin Johnson is returning to Michigan to further bolster the secondary.

Several Wolverines got PAID in NFL free agency.

Who will be the next RB coach? (This podcast was recorded before the Tony Alford announcement).

In the main event, Andy and Jared auction draft against each other for the top freshmen and sophomore Wolverines. Which guys do they have the most faith in and who can they get for a bargain?

This is far from the only place you can listen to our podcasts. You can also stream them from your iPhone or Android device by subscribing to The Block M Podcast Network on iTunes, Google Podcasts, PodBean, and Spotify. Never miss an episode!

Wherever you go, Go Blue!

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes.

Be sure to subscribe, rate, tell your friends, and drop us a five-star review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF