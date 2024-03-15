Hope springs eternal and never quite more so than in spring ball. This is when fans can get their first glimpse at their team and begin wildly talking themselves into a myriad of different hypotheticals.

“Is Brandon Peters the next Philip Rivers?”

“Luiji Vilain is looking a little freakish on the edge!”

“Could Ben Hall be RB2?!”

I am guilty of it myself, but damnit, I am not selling my Peyton O’Leary stock! Optimism is perhaps never higher amongst a fan base than during the spring, and the same is true for the slightly rebuilding defending national champions.

The Michigan Wolverines have a roster loaded with talent, but one, especially offensively, that is slightly devoid of experience. Team 145 has questions surrounding several key positions and in the next few weeks, answers will begin to surface. Here are five players who I think will be a part of those answers by the spring game on April 20th.

C Greg Crippen

Talk about paying your dues. As a freshman, Crippen sat behind All-planet leader and human Andrew Vastardis. As a sophomore, Virginia transfer Olu Oluwatimi joined Michigan and proceeded to win the Outland Trophy. Last season, Drake Nugent joined the Wolverines and was a finalist for the Rimington Award. Now, it’s Crippen time.

Instead of transferring, the rising senior has bided his time and sharpened his skills, and now it is his time to take the reigns. The spring will be Crippen’s first opportunity to showcase that he is the guy to lead this offensive line and team in 2024.

WR Fredrick Moore

Entering the 2023 season, it was rumored that Moore was the clubhouse leader among the three highly regarded freshman receivers: Moore, Karmello English, and Semaj Morgan. But as we all saw, Moore — and everyone not named Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson — was quickly overtaken by the dynamic Morgan.

But with Wilson and Johnson both gone to the NFL, there is a vacancy to be filled. It is presumed that Tyler Morris and Semaj Morgan will be the one-two punch, but there is an open competition for the WR3 position. English will be a contender as well, but I favor Moore to live up to the hype in his sophomore season.

LB Ernest Hausmann

It’s time for Big Ern to be the guy. Last season, despite not being a starter, Hausmann was third on the team in tackles (46) and is the leading returner in that category this year. The Nebraska transfer showed flashes of greatness during his first season in Ann Arbor and is now slated to start this fall. But, Hausmann will need to be more than that this season; Michigan needs Hausmann to elevate into a team leader and star in the middle of the defense.

With 27 games of experience in his first two years, expect Hausmann to showcase his maturity and refined skills sooner rather than later.

DT Trey Pierce

Despite the coaching turnover, Michigan is not just going to abandon its depth-laden approach that yielded a national championship — especially along the defensive interior.

New defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is going to want to keep his star defensive tackles Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant fresh and he will need depth to do so. Rayshaun Benny is firmly in the third defensive tackle on the roster, but this defense is going to want four or five guys capable of starting. Enter Trey Pierce.

Formally known as Roderick on recruiting websites, Pierce is ready to step into this role and excel. Last season, Pierce appeared in seven games along the defensive line (13 total appearances including special teams) and has the skills necessary to thrive. Pierce is a quick-twitch mauler on the interior who can play nose or three-tech and will be the perfect rotational player for this front.

Any Quarterback

Who will be Michigan’s starting quarterback in 2024? Michigan’s entire season could hang on the answer to this question and as the days pass, we are still no closer to finding an answer.

Fans are slowly choosing tribes with supporters of upside and athleticism flocking to Alex Orji, while those who favor experience and game management are backing Jack Tuttle. Some prefer Jayden Denegal, who possesses equal parts of both, and the wildcard fans want to put heralded freshman Jaden Davis under center. The rest are still holding out for a transfer, and the longer Michigan’s job goes unclaimed, the more likely it appears that a transfer could usurp the known contenders.

The spring is the first step in finding an answer to this question. Will someone on the roster separate themselves? By the end of spring, someone will have a lead in the competition, but that may not erase the writing on the wall for a transfer to come in and claim the throne.

Others to watch

CB D.J. Waller, edge Kechaun Bennett, DB Zeke Berry, RB Ben Hall, WR Karmello English, K Adam Samaha, LB Jimmy Rolder, TE Marlin Klein