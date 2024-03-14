Just when it appeared the Michigan Wolverines had finalized its defensive staff, the unit is expected to be adding another coach to the squad.

It is being reported by 247Sports that Louisiana quality control coach Lionel Stokes is going to soon be joining Michigan’s staff as a defensive analyst. Stokes worked very closely with new defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan last season and is expected to do so again in Ann Arbor.

Michigan is expected to hire Lionel Stokes as a defensive analyst, sources tell @247Sports.



In addition to working at Louisiana with new Michigan DB coach LaMar Morgan, the ex-Louisiana starting safety has also been a defensive coordinator at Jackson State and a DB coach at… pic.twitter.com/Ke8T2hXVIW — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) March 14, 2024

Before coaching at Louisiana, Stokes worked with the corners at Nicholls State and coached at Jackson State for three years (two years coaching defensive backs, one year as defensive coordinator) from 2017-19.

Stokes was a two-year starting safety at Louisiana from 2010-11 and then began his coaching career with the Ragin’ Cajuns immediately after as a graduate assistant.

The hiring of Stokes isn’t going to lead any talk shows or websites, but he could play a significant role. Last season, Doug Mallory served as an analyst for the secondary and was an integral piece in slowing down some of the top passing offenses in college football.

Mallory has since joined the Baltimore Ravens as the defensive backs coach, opening the door for the much younger Stokes to claim the role. Morgan and Moore undoubtedly have faith in Stokes to immediately step in and help supplement the defensive game-planning responsibilities.