The Michigan Wolverines entered last night’s Big Ten Tournament semifinal against Minnesota with no guarantees of tomorrow. In theory, the Wolverines should have been a lock for the NCAA Tournament, but nothing is certain in college hockey and a loss could have meant an unceremonious end to the season.

Entering the weekend, Michigan knew that with a win, 1) an NCAA Tournament berth would be guaranteed, and 2) they could arrange a state championship rematch with the Spartans for an opportunity at their third straight Big Ten Tournament crown.

Although Michigan’s identity has been a high-flying, potent offense under second-year head coach Brandon Naurato, the Wolverines seemed to have unlocked a new defensive proficiency in recent weeks. However, early on against Minnesota, it seemed like another classic high-scoring Michigan vs. Minnesota matchup.

Just like the Wolverines had done in the previous four meetings against the Gophers this season, Michigan scored first. Less than four minutes into the game, Chase Pletzke threw a high shot on net from the blue line solely looking to create chaos. Minnesota goalie Justen Close recognized a standing chest save was required, but he forgot about the rebound.

The loose puck trickled free and found the stick of Kienan Draper, who beat Close’s five-hole for his fourth goal of the year. Michigan would seemingly add to its lead a few minutes later, but the play was overturned due to an offsides.

For the remainder of the first, both teams would have chances, but Michigan’s defensive execution kept the Wolverines up, 1-0.

In the second, Michigan’s defense continued to be the story. The Wolverines were committed to back-checking, puck possession and clean zone exits. The crisp defense led to high-execution offense, but Close was able to stand on his head for the majority of the period. However, with less than two minutes to go, Michigan’s defense sparked the second goal of the night.

After a tenacious Ethan Edwards forced a Minnesota turnover, defenseman Marshall Warren connected a beautiful stretch pass to a streaking Gavin , who ripped a wrister past Close.

Brindley goes high blocker on the stretch pass from Schifsky and it's 2-0 Michigan! pic.twitter.com/Jo65ufEThu — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 17, 2024

The Wolverines only allowed five shots in the middle period and carried a two-goal lead into the final frame. However, the last time these two teams met, Minnesota hadn’t scored through two periods and unloaded five goals in the third, so the Wolverines knew they couldn’t take their foot off the gas.

Minnesota mounted a fight in the third period with more offensive zone time and goal-scoring opportunities, but when the Michigan defenders weren’t making a play, it was goaltender Jake Barczewski rising to the occasion for one of his 24 saves.

For 18:30 of the third, Michigan was suffocating defensively. But with a pulled goalie, Minnesota proved it was not going silently into the good night. With 89 seconds remaining, Minnesota’s Jimmy Snuggerud got the Gophers on the board.

Pulses raised throughout the building, but Michigan eliminated any threats of Minnesota tying the game and held on to win, 2-1.

Saturday was Michigan’s best performance of the season. The Wolverines were unbelievably sharp defensively and offensively, and were getting value across all four lines. With the win, the Wolverines firmly solidified its place in the NCAA Tournament.

Next Saturday, Michigan will play Michigan State in East Lansing with the conference title on the line.