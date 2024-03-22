It all comes down to this. The battle for the Mitten will decide who wins the Big Ten Tournament Championship on Saturday night. The Michigan Wolverines will be seeking their third straight conference crown, while the top-seeded Spartans will be searching for their first ever Big Ten Tournament title in their first ever Big Ten Championship Game appearance.

Both teams are already locks to make the NCAA Tournament, but Saturday’s outcome could shake up the seeding. With a win, Michigan could snag a two-seed or at least a higher three-seed — and an easier path — while Michigan State could claim one of the coveted one-seeds.

Michigan and Michigan State have played four times this season with the Spartans controlling the series, 3-1. However, the only time these two teams played in East Lansing, the Wolverines dominated, 7-1.

The Spartans are one of the surprises of the college hockey season, and that is largely a credit to second-year head coach Adam Nightingale. In just two seasons, Nightingale has taken the Spartans from the bottom of the conference to a regular season championship and the precipice of the Big Ten Tournament Championship. It is no surprise why he was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year this season. However, he is not coaching bums either.

Michigan State boasts the second-best offense in the Big Ten (only trailing Michigan) and a top-10 unit nationally. The Spartans are led by a trio of 30-point forwards in Karsen Dorwart (14G, 19A), Isaac Howard (8G, 24A) and Joey Larson (15G, 16A). The Spartans’ front line has racked up some impressive numbers, but they are hardly doing the work themselves. In fact, Michigan State’s dynamic defensemen have largely been key catalysts for this explosive offensive.

Highly sought-after 2024 NHL Draft prospect, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Big Ten Freshman of the Year Artyom Levshunov (9G, 23A), leads the Spartans with a +25 rating. Levshunov is perhaps more valuable to the Spartans than any other single player to their team in college hockey and will look to carry Michigan State on both ends of the ice with his unique combination of size, skill and sheer nastiness. Levshunov is allowed to be so aggressive for the Spartans because of the emergence of Trey Augustine in net.

In his first outing against Michigan, Augustine was absolutely rocked, he only allowed three goals total in their last two outings and was able to visibly frustrate the Wolverines. The freshman has been a stalwart for the green and white, posting a 21-8-2 with a .919 save percentage.

Keys to Victory

Controlled physicality. Michigan State is not the most physical team, but the Wolverines have to be careful when attempting to impose their will to not draw a penalty. Last week, Michigan did an EXCELLENT job only drawing one penalty against Minnesota and allowing zero power play goals.

Michigan State is not the most physical team, but the Wolverines have to be careful when attempting to impose their will to not draw a penalty. Last week, Michigan did an EXCELLENT job only drawing one penalty against Minnesota and allowing zero power play goals. Net front presence. Augustine can be tough to be straight-up, so the Wolverines will need to clog the lane and look to get tips and deflections around the net. Look for Dylan Duke to be a focal point of the offense as he sets up in his standard offense near the blue paint.

Augustine can be tough to be straight-up, so the Wolverines will need to clog the lane and look to get tips and deflections around the net. Look for Dylan Duke to be a focal point of the offense as he sets up in his standard offense near the blue paint. Puck possession. One of Michigan’s biggest advantages in this game will be in the face-off circle. Michigan is ranked 13th in face-off win percentage, while the Spartans are 44th. If Michigan can dominate the dot, control the puck, and open up the ice for its dynamic top lines, the Spartans will struggle to keep pace.

Big Ten Championship

When: Saturday, March 23, 8 p.m. ET

Where: Munn Ice Arena, East Lansing, MI

How to watch: Big Ten Network

How to listen: WXYT 1270 AM