The Michigan Wolverines came within one shot of winning its third straight Big Ten Championship. Unfortunately, the Michigan State Spartans were able to outlast the maize and blue in a back-and-forth instant classic.

The first period got off to a frenetic start with both teams overflowing with adrenaline. The puck bounced around the rink like a pinball machine and 59 seconds in, it was the Wolverines hitting the first jackpot.

Forward Josh Eernisse (Big Ern) took a bouncing puck off the boards and found some room on the left side of the Michigan State zone. Head up, Big Ern connected with Frank Nazar at the backdoor for the first goal of the game.

Frank Nazar III from Josh Eernisse and Michigan takes the early 1-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/s7Rw86ocYG — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 24, 2024

The Wolverines continued to apply pressure following the goal, but the Spartans mitigated any high-quality scoring chances. Ever the opportunists, Michigan State evened the score just shy of the 11-minute mark when Michigan struggled to clear the puck from behind its own net.

The two teams continued to battle the last half of the period with both having a pair of power play opportunities. As the first came to a close, Michigan State had a breakaway opportunity, however, Michigan goaltender Jake Barczewski was able to shut the door and keep the tie intact at the first intermission.

Second period appeared it was going to be a scoreless stalemate. Over the first ten minutes, neither team could gain an advantage or generate any quality scoring chances. But over the final ten minutes, the two rivals combined for five goals.

First, it was the Spartans breaking the tie. Just shy of the 11-minute mark, Michigan misplayed a puck clear from behind the net — this sounds familiar — and the Spartans capitalized to go up 2-1.

Two minutes later, the third time proved to be the charm for the Wolverines’ power play. Defenseman Seamus Casey weaved his way from the blue line deep into the teeth of Michigan State’s defense before feeding a backhanded pass to Rutger McGroarty who rocketed a one-timer on net. Spartan goalie Trey Augustine made the initial save, but Dylan Duke — at home in his net-front office — batted home the rebound. And the Wolverines weren’t finished.

Michigan Power Play STRIKES! pic.twitter.com/coddVmwhdt — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 24, 2024

Less than three minutes later, Michigan’s fourth line imposed its will for the second straight game and have really earned the coveted “grind line” reputation of late. Kienan Draper freed a jammed puck along the Michigan State boards and Philippe Lapointe found a streaking Marshall Warren on the back side, who delivered a beautiful forehand-to-backhand shot to beat Augustine top shelf for his third goal of the season.

Marshall Warren top shelf! pic.twitter.com/1mIQQkKxzM — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 24, 2024

Everything was coming up Wolverines until the final three minutes of the period when all hell broke loose. First, it was a no-goal reversal in favor of the Spartans and then it was a last-second — literally, the puck broke the goal line in between 19:59 and 20:00 — blast from Michigan State to carry a 4-3 lead into the final period.

This final goal was significant because on the year, Michigan State was 17-0-2 when carrying a lead into the final period, while Michigan was 1-8-1 when trailing.

Early into the third, the Wolverines were determined to steal the momentum back. 2:54 into the final frame, Dylan Duke fired a shot from the blue line that deflected off Nazar’s skate for the equalizer and his second of the night.

Nazar from Duker and Eddie and it's 4-4! pic.twitter.com/wqFiRlar3M — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 24, 2024

However, after the initial three minutes, the Spartans dominated the period. With consistent pressure and an unrelenting forecheck, the Wolverines struggled to possess the puck and keep Michigan State at bay. Barzo came up big for the Wolverines with several huge saves down the stretch to preserve the tie.

In overtime, the two teams traded chance after chance, but nothing was breaking. Augustine continued to stand on his head behind a crowded slot, and Barzo came up with big save after big save.

The Wolverines began to apply heavy pressure around the halfway mark of the extra frame, but the dam wouldn’t break. Back on the other end of the ice, it were the Spartans who finally broke through on the most unassuming shot of the period.

From the blue line, a stride length from the half-wall, Michigan State threw a shot on net that had all intentions of being deflected. However, the puck navigated through heavy traffic, a myriad of sticks, and found the post to bank in for the game-winner at 13:47 of overtime.

Although the Wolverines fell short, it was a valiant showing from the Wolverines. Despite the setback, this team can make a run at an NCAA title and will likely have to do so as a three-seed. The seedings will be announced tonight at 6:30 p.m. and the NCAA Tournament begins next weekend.