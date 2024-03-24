The Michigan Wolverines are back in the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines enter as a three-seed and seeking their third consecutive Frozen Four appearance and an elusive national title that has evaded the program since 1998.

Michigan will play in the Maryland Heights Region (which is actually in Missouri) and will open play against North Dakota on Friday at 8:30 p.m. The winner of this matchup will face the winner of Michigan State vs. Western Michigan in the regional final on Sunday.

Let’s dance! Michigan faces North Dakota in the St Louis Regional on Friday at 8:30 pm on ESPNU!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/R2yAeNT2a9 — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 24, 2024

The Wolverines are unquestionably in the most difficult region in the tournament and the storylines write themselves with a potential rematch against Michigan State looming next Sunday. However, Michigan will first have to handle North Dakota, which is seeking its first national championship since 2016.

The Big Ten, Hockey East and NCHC tied for the most representatives with each conference being represented by four teams. Here is how the entire tournament lines up.

Providence Region

No. 1 Boston College (31-5-1) vs. No. 4 Michigan Tech (19-14-6)

No. 2 Wisconsin (26-11-2) vs. No. 3 Quinnipiac (26-9-2)

Maryland Heights Region

No. 1 Michigan State (24-9-2) vs. No. 4 Western Michigan (21-15-1)

No. 2 North Dakota (21-14-3) vs. No. 3 Michigan (21-14-3)

Sioux Falls Region

No. 1 Boston University (26-9-2) vs. No. 4 RIT (27-10-2)

No. 2 Minnesota (22-10-5) vs. No. 3 Omaha (23-12-4)

Springfield Region

No. 1 Denver (28-9-3) vs. No. 4 UMass (20-13-3)

No. 2 Maine (23-11-2) vs. No. 3 Cornell (21-6-6)