The boys are back to cover all things Michigan Wolverines and there are no off-seasons or slow periods for Michigan athletics. The basketball team has already found its Juwan Howard replacement in FAU’s Dusty May. Michigan hockey is back in the NCAA Tournament and is in the region of death. Michigan football is back in action for spring ball, so what are reasonable expectations for freshman quarterback Jadyn Davis? In a new series profiling Michigan freshmen, the boys discuss the immediate outlook for the young signal-caller.

DISCLAIMER: This episode was recorded before the report of Rod Moore’s injury was released. Get well soon, King.

