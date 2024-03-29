Playoff college hockey is back! Four games separate 16 teams from immortality, but in the NCAA Tournament where every game is a Game 7, one bouncing puck or slip of the ice could instantly change the fortunes of any team.

The Michigan Wolverines enter the tournament in pursuit of a third straight Frozen Four and would love to take it a step further. Michigan has not reached the national title since 2011 and has not won it all since 1998.

Standing between them and their desired destiny, however, is the single hardest path for any team in this year’s tournament. Before thinking too far ahead, Michigan must first deal with North Dakota.

North Dakota (26-11-2) is a heavy, physical team masterfully coached by Brad Berry. In Barry’s ninth season at the helm, the Fighting Hawks have never posted a losing record and even won a national title in his first season back in 2016. For what it’s worth, North Dakota was on its way to winning another in 2020 before the season was cut short.

Under Barry’s guidance, North Dakota has taken pride in being a well-balanced and disciplined team. This season, North Dakota ranks in the top-18 of both scoring offense and scoring defense, and averages fewer penalty minutes per game than all but two teams in college hockey.

But after rocketing out of the gate to a 12-2-1 start, the Fighting Hawks have displayed Jekyll and Hyde tendencies down the stretch. Over its last 10 regular season games, North Dakota posted a 6-4 record which included sweeps of Minnesota-Duluth, Western Michigan and Miami (OH), and also included being swept by Colorado College and Omaha. Although North Dakota was able to still win the regular season conference title, the same inconsistencies resurfaced in the conference tournament.

In the opening round against Miami, the Fighting Hawks again won in a sweep, but in the following round, they lost to Omaha. It’s not as simple as saying North Dakota is only good against bad teams — the Fighting Hawks were 3-1 against Denver and 2-1 against both Minnesota and Wisconsin — but what is the reason behind this team struggling against middling teams?

There is no definitive answer, but North Dakota has struggled with indecisiveness in the net between Ludvig Persson and Hobie Hedquist, along with teams that dominate puck possession. The Wolverines will obviously look to exploit these two areas, but it’s never simple knocking the Sky Hawks out of the NCAA Tournament.

In its three NCAA Tournament appearances post-national championship in 2016, overtime was required on each occasion to eliminate the Sky Hawks, and in 2021, FIVE overtime periods were required. North Dakota is a veteran-laden team that never lies down in the biggest moment of the season.

Led by the dynamic Hobey Baker finalist Jackson Blake (21 G, 38 A), this offensive unit can take over any game. Blake is tied for second nationally with 59 points on the season and is excellent at setting up his teammates for success; Blake has helped three of his teammates score 34 or more points, including the NCAA’s active leader in career points, team captain Riese Gaber (129).

Defensively, the Wolverines will be greeted by an old friend and teammate. Michigan graduate transfer Keaton Pehrson has found a similar role with the Sky Hawks as a leader and do-whatever-it-takes defender to help solidify North Dakota’s depth. Benefitting from this depth are Jake Livanavage (5G, 24A), who leads all North Dakota defensemen with 29 points, and Bennett Zmolek, who is the sponge of the group and the ultimate catalyst for the team with a +18 rating.

Persson (.906 save percentage, 2.47 GAA) and Hedquist (.905 save percentage, 2.51 GAA) have been eerily similar in net this season. The Skyhawks are still in search of a true Batman to stand on his head, but have been handed Val Kilmer and Ben Affleck instead. If North Dakota can have one of these two goalies Bale them out, then the Skyhawks could be a threat to win it all.

Michigan Keys to the Game

Get to the power play. Rinse and repeat for every game. Michigan’s power play is by far the best in the country (.353) and the more chances the Wolverines get, the more likely they are to rattle one of the two goaltenders and open up the scoring floodgates.

Rinse and repeat for every game. Michigan’s power play is by far the best in the country (.353) and the more chances the Wolverines get, the more likely they are to rattle one of the two goaltenders and open up the scoring floodgates. Puck possession. Colorado College and Omaha both had success with sustained forechecks and slowly opening up scoring chances. Michigan will need to patiently control the puck and slowly drain the life out of North Dakota’s defense until clean windows become commonplace. Furthermore, the more the puck is with the Wolverines, the less it is with Jackson Blake.

Colorado College and Omaha both had success with sustained forechecks and slowly opening up scoring chances. Michigan will need to patiently control the puck and slowly drain the life out of North Dakota’s defense until clean windows become commonplace. Furthermore, the more the puck is with the Wolverines, the less it is with Jackson Blake. Finish, finish, finish. North Dakota is one of the toughest outs in all of college hockey and the Wolverines will need a full 60-minute effort to win. Even with a two or even three-goal lead, Michigan can not revert into “prevent” mode and look to hold on. The Wolverines need to focus on keeping the pressure on and sticking to their style of hockey for the entire game.

Tonight’s game is set to start at 8:30 p.m. and can be seen on ESPNU.