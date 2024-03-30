Friday night’s game between North Dakota and the Michigan Wolverines, was not a game, it was a street fight. Within the first five minutes, it was clear the Fighting Hawks wanted to bully the Wolverines and attempted to impose their will any chance they could get. It was a style Michigan prepared for, but experiencing it firsthand was something different and the Wolverines were caught off guard.

On Michigan’s first power play of the game, the Wolverines were completely stifled and the best scoring chance came from the shorthanded Fighting Hawks. Before the first five minutes had passed, a defensive miscommunication resulted in the Wolverines trailing, 1-0.

The majority of the first period was sloppy with neither team establishing a rhythm or sustaining pressure. The final shot count was an anemic 7-4 in favor of North Dakota, however, the Skyhawks were forcing Michigan to play their style of hockey.

In the second period, Michigan finally punched back. Over the first 100 seconds of the second period, Michigan had as many shots on goal as it did in the entire first. And this time, one found the back of the net.

A shot from the point ricocheted around and a bouncing puck eventually found the stick of Frank Nazar, who fired home the equalizer.

The Wolverines upped their physicality in the middle period and both teams took turns laying the wood while the officials made it clear the whistles had been pocketed. It was a back-and-forth slugfest over the first eight minutes with neither team gaining an advantage until North Dakota’s Jackson Blake tipped in a shot from the point to put the Skyhawks up, 2-1.

From that moment on, the physicality and extracurriculars after the whistle only escalated. Michigan had its fair share of chances over the final half of the period, but none found the back of the net.

On the season, North Dakota was 20-0-0 when leading after two periods. The Wolverines were going to need to defy recent history to mount a comeback.

The final period saw a desperate, but focused Michigan team take the ice. The Wolverines looked like the better-conditioned team and their team speed finally became a problem for North Dakota. It didn’t take long for Michigan to get on the board and once the first made it through, the dam finally broke.

Just 50 seconds in it wasn’t a current Wolverine scoring, but a former. Dylan Duke fanned on a shot while driving through the slot and the puck bounced off now-Sky Hawk defenseman Keaton Pehrson’s skate to tie the game. The goal was credited to Duke, but Pehrson inadvertently made the play.

Less than two minutes later, Michigan struck again. Michigan defenseman Tyler Duke threw a shot on net from the point and Garrett Schifsky gave it a turbo boost along the way. The shot rebounded off the North Dakota goalie’s right pad and directly to T.J. Hughes, who gave Michigan its first lead of the game, 3-2.

The Wolverines had taken complete control of the game less than three minutes into the final frame and North Dakota was shell-shocked. Head coach Brad Berry took an early timeout to regroup, but his team was still shaken.

The Sky Hawks were able to mitigate any further damage for a few minutes, but just beyond the halfway point, Michigan struck again. With some ice finally opening up, Schifksy dumped the puck into a streaking Hughes on the left side who backhanded a feed to Duke at the back door for his “second” of the night.

North Dakota got one goal back late after an outstanding effort by Pehrson, but Michigan was able to hang on, 4-3, after a few clutch saves thanks to DJ Barzo in net.

The third-period Wolverines were not only a different team than they had been all game, they were a different third-period team than they had been all season. Michigan displayed resilience and adaptability to win a style of hockey game that was the complete opposite of its preferred style.

Michigan needed to win with physicality and without power plays, and it accomplished both. Next up, for the sixth time this season, Michigan State. The Wolverines and Spartans play on Easter Sunday at 6:30 p.m.