The Michigan Wolverines are heading to their third consecutive Frozen Four following an emphatic 5-2 victory over the Michigan State Spartans. If the game against North Dakota on Friday was a street fight, this was the closing fight between Jimmy and Dalton in Roadhouse — we only acknowledge the OG version here — a vitriol-filled mud fight with everything on the line.

Leading up to the game, we discussed the keys to a Michigan victory: physicality, winning the second period and mixing up their attack. Check, check and check. However, through two periods, it was anyone’s game and the Wolverines were still without All-Universe defenseman Seamus Casey, who was injured in the first period Friday night.

Entering the third period, neither team could gain a decisive advantage and the game was tied, 1-1. Despite a rocket one-timer from Ethan Edwards in the second, Michigan was unable to sustain any momentum and open up its lead on the region’s top seed.

Ethan Edwards with a rip and we’re tied at 1-1! Duker and Hughes with the helpers pic.twitter.com/2jKxwazwtC — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 31, 2024

In the third period, head coach Brandon Naurato once again decided to stack his lines to try and create some offensive opportunities. Unlike the North Dakota game, Michigan had five power play chances in this game and had come up empty every time. In order to beat a team as deep as the Spartans, Michigan needed to end this game as soon as possible.

On Friday night, Michigan scored three third-period goals; against the Spartans, Michigan scored four.

First, at the 13:31 mark, Michigan was able to jump back in front after captain Jacob Truscott went D-to-D to find Marshall Warren for the one-timer.

Marshall Warren with a snipe! Truscott and Schifsky with the apples and Michigan leads 2-1! pic.twitter.com/OMNS1Uc3jS — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) April 1, 2024

The Wolverines had seized the momentum, but just like the previous two periods — and previous four games against the Spartans — Michigan State bounced back and tied the game four minutes later.

With eight minutes remaining, the game felt destined for another extra period. Similar to the last time these two teams met and similar to Michigan State surviving against Western Michigan on Friday. But then Dylan Duke took things into his own hands.

Duker took the puck from the neutral zone, crossed the ice, charged the net and buried the puck in the far side beyond the outstretched pads of Trey Augustine. Sometimes, you just have to handle things yourself.

Duker his third of the weekend, the go-ahead goal! pic.twitter.com/VzMDQrosap — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) April 1, 2024

After the goal, Michigan fans fully expected another charge from Michigan State, but the Wolverines were not done. Just 12 seconds later, Michigan’s stacked top line struck when Frank Nazar sent a filthy between-the-legs pass to a streaking Gavin Brindley, who put the Wolverines up, 4-2. It was the best assist of the entire NCAA Tournament and an instant highlight reel classic.

The Spartans’ last death rattle was abruptly cut short by a slashing penalty with 2:28 remaining. Michigan’s power play — which had been 0-for-5 to that point — finally broke through to salt this one away, 5-2 when Duker redirected a shot from Brindley to ice the game and the region. It was Dylan Duke’s second goal of the game and fourth of the weekend.

The No. 3 seed Wolverines advance to their third consecutive Frozen Four and will join the three remaining No. 1 seeds — Boston College, Boston University and Denver. However, after surviving the region of death, Michigan’s path gets no easier. Next up, the top overall seed and consensus favorite to win it all, Boston College, on Thursday, April 11.

We’ll have the preview for you next week, but for now, it’s on to St. Paul!