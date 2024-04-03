The Michigan Wolverines are heading back to the Frozen Four! The hockey team is continuing its best football impersonation by advancing to its third-straight final four with aspirations of finally completing the journey with two more elusive wins.

While the cross-sport parallels are easy to draw in regards to the recent postseason successes and failures, these two teams are connected more so by the way each has handled adversity. Head coach Brandon Naurato and the hockey team never had to handle any suspensions or sign-stealing allegations, but the team did have to confront the harsh reality of mediocrity earlier this season when the team was plagued with injuries.

At the beginning of December, the team was just 8-7-3 overall and 3-5-2 in the Big Ten. Key forward Jackson Hallum had already been lost for the season, junior defenseman Ethan Edwards had yet to take the ice this season, and forwards Mark Estapa, Dylan Duke, and Rutger McGroarty had all had to battle through injuries of varying severity in the last month.

From an on-ice standpoint, the freshmen and transfers were struggling to mesh with the returners and although the team had shown flashes of brilliance (7-2 win over UMass, 2-0 road shutout against St. Cloud State), inconsistency was quickly becoming the trademark of the 2023 team.

Had Adam Fantilli really covered up this many team deficiencies the year prior? Was Naurato better suited for a player development role compared to being the guy steering the ship? Or simply, was this just the year from hell for the Wolverines?

In the second half of the season, Michigan didn’t pull a complete 180, but there were indications that this team was quickly turning it around. Firstly, the team started to get healthy. Ethan Edwards made his much-anticipated return to the lineup and — with the exception of Hallum — the forwards returned to full strength and began to build chemistry.

As the team began to operate at full capacity Naurato was able to view his team as a whole and mix and match his lineups for a more balanced four-line attack. One of the most important players in this optimized attack was freshman Garrett Schifsky.

Schifsky was elevated to the top line with McGroarty and Gavin Brindley, freeing up Frank Nazar to run the second line and letting T.J. Hughes control the third line. These moves not only added an elite puck-handler to each line, but they also maximized the strengths of fellow newcomers, Josh Eernisse and Nick Moldenhauer.

Eernisse is a fast and physical grinder (similar to Hallum) who pairs masterfully on the forecheck with Duke on the opposite wing. The freshman Moldenhauer had struggled with puck possession while playing center earlier and this move alleviated some of those responsibilities and allowed him to focus more on being the dynamic goal-scorer that he is.

To close out the regular season and conference tournament, Michigan had a versatile, reliable, and high-scoring top three lines and a fourth line that began to embrace the “grind line” mentality while chipping in timely goals.

McGroarty-Schifsky-Brindley

Duke-Nazar-Eernisse

Estapa-Hughes-Moldenhauer

Pletzke-Draper-Lapointe

On the blue line, the aforementioned Edwards allowed Naurato to balance his top two pairings with a dynamic skater and a more traditional defender, while the third-line pairing could focus on being a more potent combination of — how to put this — piss and vinegar.

Truscott-Casey

Edwards-Warren

T. Duke-Fantilli/Holtz

As the chemistry rose throughout the team, the forwards began back-checking with ferocity and purpose and the defensemen were able to better protect their goaltender, which was the most evident on Michigan’s penalty kill.

For the season, Michigan’s penalty kill is below-average. The Wolverines’ defensive special teams unit is ranked 41st nationally and is killing penalties at a pedestrian 78 percent clip. However, this stat is misleading because, after the winter break, Michigan’s PK has been as hot as any team in the country.

Over the first 14 games in the second half of the season, Michigan’s penalty kill only allowed six goals across 44 power plays. This 86 percent PK rate ranks in the top five in the country and was pivotal in helping Michigan rally to reach the NCAA Tournament.

The second half of the season was far from perfect, but it showed growth from an individual perspective in terms of skill, and growth as a team, in terms of chemistry.

Against North Dakota, Seamus Casey was lost due to injury following the first period and for most teams, this loss would have been the death knell. But, due to Michigan’s cohesion and bond, this loss was mitigated and the Wolverines were able to rally to beat the Fighting Hawks and topple Michigan State without their All-American defenseman.

Against all odds, this team has rallied back together time and time again to become the only non-No. 1 seed to reach the final weekend of college hockey. Michigan’s next and greatest challenge of the season, the top-seeded powerhouse of Boston College, is on the horizon and the Wolverines will need to be sharper than ever. Even if Michigan is still without Casey, this is a hockey team whose quiet confidence welcomes all opponents with a thunderous one-word acceptance similar to the football team:

Bet.