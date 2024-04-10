Frozen Four Preview: Can Michigan knock off top-ranked Boston College?

College hockey is hard to explain. With a plethora of junior leagues available, there is no one true path to the NHL. So, why subject yourself to educational standards outside of your chosen religion of hockey? The 2004 movie Miracle eloquently summed it up.

Jack O’Callahan: “Why’d you wanna play college hockey?”

Ralph Cox: “Isn’t it obvious? For the girls!”

O’Callahan: “I’m serious, Coxy. Why’d you wanna play college hockey?”

Cox: “Cause I love to play hockey. I wanna go to the NHL just like everyone does.”

O’Callahan: “Well I wanted to win a national championship…”

Every collegiate hockey player has dreams of the NHL and the Olympics (again – for now), but they all choose this path to pursue a national championship. For the third year in a row, the Michigan Wolverines are only two wins away from making this dream a reality. However, this year is vastly different than the previous two.

In 2022, Michigan was the No. 1 overall seed with an unprecedented amount of top-end talent. Four Wolverines had been selected in the top five picks of the 2021 NHL Draft and five players were first-rounders. This didn’t intimidate or stop eventual national champion Denver from spoiling the party in overtime.

In 2023, Michigan was the No. 3 overall seed led by soon-to-be-named Hobey Baker Award winner Adam Fantilli. This didn’t intimidate or stop eventual national champion Quinnipiac from shutting down the neutral zone and beating the Wolverines by three goals.

This year, Michigan is the lowest seed to reach the Frozen Four and the only non-number one seed to make the final weekend. The Wolverines are the most experienced team remaining in the field and are banking on the lessons learned from the previous two seasons to finally get over the hump. The parallels are easy to draw from U-M football to hockey and, similar to Team 144 facing Alabama in the Rose Bowl, Michigan hockey’s hardest remaining test comes in the semi-final against top overall seed Boston College.

Scouting the Eagles

Boston College (33-5-1) has 14 games in a row and, in hockey parlance, is a wagon. Three of the Eagles’ five losses came to NCAA Tournament teams, two of which are in the Frozen Four (Denver, Boston University). B.C. is ranked second nationally in scoring offense and fourth nationally in scoring defense. The Eagles have the nation’s best penalty kill (89.3 percent) and trail only the Wolverines with a power play scoring at a 29.9 percent clip.

Up front, Boston College is led by the best line in college hockey which is comprised of three freshmen. The trio of Will Smith, Ryan Leonard, and Gabe Perrault have combined for a staggering 185 points (72G, 113A). Smith leads the nation in points (69) and has the most points in a freshman college hockey season since Michigan’s Kyle Connor in 2015-2016 and the third-most points in a freshman season since 1993.

Leonard (31G) is three goals away from having a top-ten freshman goal-scoring season of all-time and Perrault is third in the country averaging 1.68 points per game. To the surprise/shock/fear of opponents, despite being worthy, neither of these three is Boston College’s Hobey Baker finalist this season – the Eagles’ finalist is on the second line.

Sophomore Cutter Gauthier (37G, 27A) is the nation’s leading goal-scorer and single-handedly elevates Boston College’s second line to one of the top in the country. Gauthier’s natural goal-scoring prowess has helped fellow linemate Oskar Jellvik (13G. 29A) rack up 42 points so far into the season.

On the blue line, the Eagles aren’t as well known, but they should be given the statistics that back it up. Team captain Eamon Powell (5G, 32A) is one of the best defenders in the country and Aidan Hreschuk (2G, 14A) has been a sponge blocking a team-high 84 shots. Even if teams make it through the top two lines and the rotating versatile defensemen, they still have to worry about beating a .926 goalie and the nation’s leader with 31 wins, freshman Jacob Fowler.

So how do the Wolverines beat a team that has been consistently dominant and has no known discernible weaknesses? Michigan needs to simply remember the past.

Keys to the game

Lessons learned from Quinnipiac:

Make Boston College’s top lines defend. Last year, the Bobcats forced Michigan’s top line to constantly backcheck against sustained forecheck pressure. By the time the Wolverines were able to regain possession, the line needed to change. The best way to prevent the Eagles’ top lines from dictating this game is by forcing them to defend and keeping them out of the offensive zone.

Last year, the Bobcats forced Michigan’s top line to constantly backcheck against sustained forecheck pressure. By the time the Wolverines were able to regain possession, the line needed to change. The best way to prevent the Eagles’ top lines from dictating this game is by forcing them to defend and keeping them out of the offensive zone. Own the neutral zone. Quinnipiac’s smothering, physical defense crowded the neutral zone and limited odd-man rushes. Michigan needs to do what teams have traditionally done to them and take away the middle of the ice. Lean on the Eagles with a physical style — similar to the North Dakota game — and make this game ugly. Force the B.C. freshman to fight in a phone booth and test the depth of Boston College’s third and fourth lines.

Quinnipiac’s smothering, physical defense crowded the neutral zone and limited odd-man rushes. Michigan needs to do what teams have traditionally done to them and take away the middle of the ice. Lean on the Eagles with a physical style — similar to the North Dakota game — and make this game ugly. Force the B.C. freshman to fight in a phone booth and test the depth of Boston College’s third and fourth lines. Win the third period. Michigan and Quinnipiac entered the third period last year tied two apiece before the Bobcats pulled away to win 5-2. This finishing ability stuck with the Wolverines and was evident in Michigan’s three-goal third period against North Dakota and four-goal third period against Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament Regional. In four of B.C.’s five losses, the Eagles have lost the third period and in four of those five, have lost the final frame by two goals. If Michigan can lean on the Eagles with a physical style and force Boston College to endure long, defensive shifts, the Wolverines will have a chance to continue this trend. Look for Dylan Duke to lead this final push.

Lessons learned from Denver:

Be patient. Thursday’s game is eerily similar to Michigan versus Denver in 2022 except, this time, the Wolverines resemble the Pioneers and must take a similar approach. Denver was not worried about the talent gap and never attempted to play any style besides their own: fast, physical, and opportunistic. Michigan cannot recklessly force the issue and give up an easy rush the other way. Take what Boston College allows and slowly squeeze the life out of the game.

Thursday’s game is eerily similar to Michigan versus Denver in 2022 except, this time, the Wolverines resemble the Pioneers and must take a similar approach. Denver was not worried about the talent gap and never attempted to play any style besides their own: fast, physical, and opportunistic. Michigan cannot recklessly force the issue and give up an easy rush the other way. Take what Boston College allows and slowly squeeze the life out of the game. Discipline. It’s hard to believe but Denver committed zero penalties against the Wolverines. Michigan must not give the Eagles any added advantages in this game. Discipline is paramount against a team that has no problem creating a spark out of nothing. If there is a lapse, having Seamus Casey back will help on the kill, but any time B.C. has a man advantage, it feels like playing with fire — eventually, everyone gets burned.

Michigan is scheduled to take on Boston College, on Thursday, April 11, at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN 2. However, due to the other Frozen Four semi-final between Boston University and Denver taking place first, expect puck-drop to be closer to 9:00 PM ET.