Out of the Blue: Michigan spring ball updates, Frozen Four preview, and Jordan Marshall spotlight

Today on Out of the Blue, the boys break down all things Michigan Wolverines, including the latest Michigan spring ball rumblings, Dusty May’s transfer portal rampage, and the Frozen Four. Jared and Andrew also mix in some NFL Draft discussions, plant their flags on unproven Wolverines, and discuss freshman running back Jordan Marshall.

