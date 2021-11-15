Michigan basketball rises into top 5 in AP Poll

After a solid win over a good Buffalo Bulls team and a dismantling of Prairie View A&M on a neutral court this weekend, the Michigan Wolverines have climbed up the AP Poll, landing in the top five at No. 4.

NEW AP Poll!



1. Gonzaga

2. UCLA

3. Kansas

4. Michigan

5. Villanova

6. Purdue

7. Duke

8. Texas

9. Baylor

10. Illinois — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 15, 2021

The Wolverines started the season ranked sixth in the poll but jumped both Villanova and Texas, who lost to top five opponents UCLA and Gonzaga, respectively, this past week. While rankings this early are mostly meaningless, it should not be overlooked just how quickly Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has made his mark on this program.

Four other schools in the Big Ten are in the top 25 as well: No. 6 Purdue, No. 10 Illinois, No. 19 Ohio State and No. 20 Maryland. The Indiana Hoosiers and Michigan State Spartans were among the next group of teams who also received votes.

To view the entire AP Poll, click here.