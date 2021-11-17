Juwan Howard, DeVante’ Jones discuss turnovers, poor 3-point shooting in loss to Seton Hall

The Michigan Wolverines suffered their first loss of the year at the hands of the Seton Hall Pirates in Ann Arbor on Tuesday night. After playing Buffalo and Prairie View A&M, this was definitely the most talented team Michigan had seen thus far. Seton Hall came to win and made the necessary plays down the stretch to do that.

The season is still extremely young; it’s only November and the Wolverines know they can learn and grow from this game.

“We’re going to have those type of games, we know it’s a long season,” point guard DeVante’ Jones said. “We’re not going to let this one game define us, what other people say, they can say it. We know who we are, we know we’ve got a long way to go so, like I said before we’re just going to watch film and get better from it.”

One area Michigan struggled in was the three-point shooting. Michigan was shooting 36% from 3s coming into this game, and has a lot of capable shooters, but shot just 3-15 from beyond the arc against Seton Hall. But head coach Juwan Howard was fine with the Wolverines’ shot collection.

“Actually, I was pleased with the shot selection.” Howard said.

Michigan had some costly turnovers, specifically down the stretch, that made a key difference in the game. Howard knows that’s something the whole team can improve on.

“Fundamentally, we’ve got to do a better job of taking care of the basketball,” Howard said. “It’s a learning process for all of us as a whole, not singling any individual out, as a team, coaches included.”

Michigan played pretty solid defense in the game for the most part, forcing the Pirates into some difficult shots and making things tough on them. But there were still were some mistakes, and Seton Hall was able to take advantage late in the game. Howard noticed those mistakes from his team defensively throughout the entirety of the game.

“It was throughout the game that we made some defensive mistakes,” Howard said. “We’re going to take ownership of it, watch it on film and come in tomorrow with solutions and get better. But there were a lot of mistakes made defensively throughout 40 minutes of play, it was not just down the stretch.”

We’ll see how the Wolverines respond when they take on UNLV this weekend in Las Vegas on Friday night/Saturday morning at 12:30 a.m.