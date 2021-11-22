Michigan basketball nearly drops out of AP Poll following 2 losses last week

The 2021-22 Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball fell 16 spots in the latest Associated Press Poll, as they are ranked at No. 20 after being ranked No. 4 last week.

The Wolverines went 1-2 over the last seven days, beating UNLV by 13 and losing to Seton Hall by two and Arizona by 18.

In terms of the AP Poll, Michigan is the third-ranked Big Ten team, falling behind the Purdue Boilermakers at No. 3 and the Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 4.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs remain at the top of the rankings at No. 1, followed by UCLA, Purdue, Kansas and Duke to round out the top five.

Michigan’s next game will be against the Tarelton Texans on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at Crisler Center. Fans watching from home can catch the game at 7 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

That Tarleton game is Michigan’s last in the month of November. Michigan’s first two December games will be nationally broadcast, as the Wolverines travel to Chapel Hill to face UNC on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 9:15 p.m. on ESPN before heading back home to face San Diego State the following Saturday (Dec. 4) at 1 p.m. on CBS.