Michigan basketball nearly falls out of latest AP Poll

The 2021-22 Michigan men’s basketball team has fallen four spots in the latest Associated Press Poll, with the Wolverines ranked at No. 24 in the country.

Michigan only had one game this past week, as the Wolverines beat the Texans of Tarleton State Wednesday night in a 65-54 win that was probably too close for comfort for most Michigan fans.

Michigan has two chances to jump in the polls this week with two nationally televised games. The Wolverines go on the road Wednesday to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels, who are unranked but received nine votes in the latest AP Poll. That game will be on ESPN at 9:15 p.m.

Michigan will return home this weekend to take on the San Diego State Aztecs at the Crisler Center. That game is set to tip at 1 p.m. Saturday on CBS.

Three Big Ten teams rank ahead of the Wolverines in this week’s poll, with the Purdue Boilermakers leading the conference and jumping one spot to No. 2. The Wisconsin Badgers and the Michigan State Spartans have jumped up to No. 22 and No. 23 in the poll, respectively.

The Duke Blue Devils are now the top team in college basketball after beating Gonzaga, who fell to the No. 3 spot. The Baylor Bears and UCLA Bruins round out the top five.