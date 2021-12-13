Michigan men’s basketball remains unranked, receives some votes in latest AP Poll

For the second week in a row, the 2021-22 Michigan Wolverines’ men’s basketball team went unranked in the Associated Press Poll, finishing with eight votes and 17 total votes over the last two weeks.

Michigan went 1-1 on the week to start off Big Ten Play, beating Nebraska on the road, 102-67, before losing at home to Minnesota, 75-65.

The Baylor Bears top the AP Poll for the first time this season, with Duke, Purdue, UCLA and Gonzaga rounding out the top five in that order.

Aside from Purdue, Michigan State is the highest ranked Big Ten team at No. 12., with Ohio State being ranked a few spots behind at No. 15. Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota are all unranked, but received 156, 31 and three votes, respectively.

Michigan has three more games in 2021 before restarting Big Ten play. The Wolverines next take on Southern Utah at home. Tip-off for that one is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, with the game being broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

To end the calendar year, the Wolverines will have another home game against Purdue Fort Wayne (Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network) before traveling down south to take on UCF (Thursday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2)