Michigan’s game canceled due to COVID-19 concerns on Purdue- Fort Wayne

Michigan was supposed to take on the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons on Tuesday night at the Crisler Center — unfortunately the game has been canceled.

The Wolverine’s Chris Balas was the first to report the news.

Tonight's Michigan basketball game with Purdue - Fort Wayne will be canceled (issues on the opponent side, we hear). Expect an announcement soon. — Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) December 21, 2021

Balas says sources are telling him that it’s not clear if the game will be rescheduled and that Michigan will hold a closed indoor scrimmage tonight instead.

“My first concern is for coach Coffman and his players,” Michigan head coach Juwan Howard said in a statement. “I have said many times that we are living in a new world and we need to continue to be safe and diligent with taking care of each other. While we are disappointed we can’t play, we just want to make sure everyone is, and feels, safe and healthy.”

Michigan is currently 7-4 on the season and are coming off a 87-50 win over Southern Utah.

The next game on Michigan’s schedule comes after Christmas, on Dec. 30 in Orlando against Central Florida. Following that tilt the Wolverines will face Big Ten teams the rest of the regular season.