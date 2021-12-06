Michigan men’s basketball falls out of AP Top 25 for the first time this season

After starting the season ranked as the No. 6 team in the country, the 2021-22 Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team has fallen out of the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time this season.

The Wolverines did receive 11 votes in the latest poll but went 1-1 in the last week, losing to North Carolina, 72-51, and beating San Diego State, 72-58.

In-conference rivals Purdue Boilermakers top the AP Poll for the first time this season, with Baylor, Duke, UCLA and Gonzaga rounding out the top five.

Four other Big Ten teams are ranked, as Michigan State (No. 19), Ohio State (No. 21) and Wisconsin (No. 22) fall behind the Boilermakers in the AP Poll.

The Wolverines open conference play this week as they travel to Nebraska to face the Cornhuskers on Tuesday, with that game set to tip off at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. The Wolverines will return home to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers this weekend, with that game set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. on FS1 on Saturday.