Michigan women’s hoops climbs into top 10 after huge road win over Maryland

After a big road win against the eighth-ranked Maryland Terrapins, the 2021-22 Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball team has climbed up to No. 8 in the latest Associated Press Poll.

Michigan is the second-highest ranked Big Ten team in the poll, behind the Indiana Hoosiers (No. 6) and ahead of Maryland (No. 12) and Iowa (No. 25). Ohio State is unranked, but received 47 votes in the latest poll.

The Wolverines are ranked second in the Big Ten, behind only the Hoosiers. Michigan boasts an impressive 15-2 (6-1 in conference) record this year, with big wins against Baylor, Louisville and Ohio State on its resume.

A big reason for that success is senior Naz Hillmon, who has made a strong case for Big Ten Player of the Year. She’s one of the best forwards in the country, averaging 19.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Hillmon's making 55.8% of her shots from the field and 74.5% of her free throws

The Wolverines’ next two games will be at home against Wisconsin on Thursday, Jan. 20 and Purdue on Monday, Jan. 24.