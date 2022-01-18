Dickinson, Johns Jr. both questionable for Tuesday’s tilt with Maryland

Heading into tonight’s matchup with the Maryland Terrapins, both Hunter Dickinson and Brandon Johns Jr. are considered questionable. Both missed Michigan’s previous game against Illinois and were sorely missed. Dickinson actually traveled with the team and was able to sit on the bench, as he is no longer Covid positive.

Both players were a part of the Covid outbreak on the team and are in the process of recovering but are battling through conditioning issues that would prevent them from competing to their fullest. Rightfully so, Phil Martelli stated, “not cliches, but their well-being — long-term well-being — will be the determining factor.” It sounds as though the program will not be rushing them back faster than appropriate.

Any fears of Dickinson being shut down for the season should be dissuaded, as he himself expressed a desire to get back on the court. On Monday, Martelli also had this to say to reporters: “That was his last statement to me in the locker room. I looked at him at Illinois, I said, ‘Are you all right?’ And he said, ‘I just feel bad. I want to be out there with them.’”

There’s no saying how long it may take to resume to playing condition as we don’t know how severe each player’s Covid case was or how their body will respond to it. However, it’s good to hear that the program has the best interests of the student-athletes in mind.

The Wolverines tip off against the Terrapins tonight in Ann Arbor at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.