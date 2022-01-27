New date, time announced for Michigan basketball’s postponed game against Purdue

The Michigan Wolverines’ basketball program announced Thursday morning that their postponed game against the Purdue Boilermakers has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2.

This game was originally supposed to be played Jan. 11, but was postponed due to COVID issues within Michigan’s program.

Michigan will also travel to West Lafayette to take on Purdue next Saturday, Feb. 5. That means the two teams will square off twice in a span of five days. It isn’t ideal, but if it’s what gets the game back on the schedule, so be it.

Another downside to this is it also means the Wolverines will play four games in seven days. Michigan is at Purdue on the aforementioned Feb. 5, then travels to Penn State Feb. 8, returns home to play Purdue on Feb. 10 and finishes off the week hosting Ohio State Feb. 12.

That sure is a lot of basketball to be played in a short amount of time. Hopefully the players get an ample amount of rest during their few days off over that week span and are ready for a fully-loaded week of hoops.

The postponed game against Michigan State, which was supposed to be played at Crisler Center on Jan. 8, has yet to be rescheduled yet.

Speaking of the Spartans, the Wolverines will travel to East Lansing this Saturday to take on Michigan State. That game is set for a 12:30 p.m. tipoff and will be aired on CBS.