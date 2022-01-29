2021-22 Basketball Open Thread: Michigan at MSU

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines finally get their shot at Tom Izzo and the Michigan State for the first time this season.

In case you somehow forgot, the first game — originally scheduled for a few weeks back — was canceled due to COVID issues within U-M’s program. That game still has not yet been rescheduled, but this game is for sure taking place this afternoon.

The Wolverines have been hot as of late, winning their last three games, including handing Indiana its first home loss of the season last weekend. The Spartans have been hot and cold over the last week or so, with losses to Illinois and Northwestern but an impressive win at Wisconsin sandwiched in between those two losses.

This is a huge game for Michigan. The Wolverines need more Quad 1 wins on their resume, and this would without a doubt be a Quad 1 win. On top of it being a rivalry game, I don’t think it’s a bold statement to say this is the biggest game of the season.

With all that said, let’s get to the facts of the game.

Game Info

Teams: Michigan Wolverines at No. 10 Michigan State Spartans

Date: Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022

Location: Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.

Tipoff: 12:30 p.m.

Television: CBS

Spread: MSU - ; O/U:

Today’s question: Will the Wolverines be able to pull off the upset and knock off the Spartans as a road underdog?

Enjoy the game and be sure to comment along with us!