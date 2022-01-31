Michigan guard Zeb Jackson enters transfer portal

On Monday night, Michigan Wolverines sophomore guard Zeb Jackson announced on Instagram he entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

“I want to start off by thanking the University of Michigan for allowing me to represent the university for the past two years,” Jackson wrote. “I really appreciate all of my coaches, teammates, mentors and professors for taking care of me during my time here. I would also like to thank everyone who’s been checking on me and sending prayers my way. After the time I have taken away, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal because I feel that’s what’s best for my future and my health. Again, thank you to everyone who supports me and my decision. I wish the best for my family here.”

The 6-foot-5 combo guard was originally recruited to Michigan by former head coach John Beilein. He committed to the Wolverines back in 2018 when Beilein was still running the program. When Juwan Howard took over, Jackson’s scholarship was kept in tact and he ended up signing his letter of intent.

Jackson played in 16 games last year as a true freshman. He averaged just one point per game and put up a season-high of six points in the NCAA Tournament game against Texas Southern. This season, Jackson averaged two points per game in four games. He never started a game for the Wolverines.

Jackson missed a lot of time this season due to unspecified personal reasons. Whatever the case is, hopefully he is in a good spot physically and mentally, and hopefully he is able to find a good landing spot.