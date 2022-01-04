 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michigan to be shorthanded Tuesday night against Rutgers

The Wolverines will be without some key players.

Von Lozon
Michigan

According to multiple reports, Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines are expecting to be a bit shorthanded for their matchup with Rutgers Tuesday night.

The Wolverines will reportedly be without Terrance Williams, Brandon Johns, Frankie Collins and Zeb Jackson. According to Brendan Quinn of The Athletic, Jackson’s status isn’t because of covid.

So Michigan’s starting lineup will be just fine, but there isn’t a ton of room for error, especially fouls. If DeVante’ Jones, for example, has to exit early on due to foul trouble, the Wolverines will have to rely on freshman Kobe Bufkin, who hasn’t had a ton of playing time up to this point, to relieve him.

We’ll certainly see if this has any sort of affect on how Howard and the Wolverines attack Rutgers tonight, but I’d expect to see some unfamiliar faces on the hardwood tonight.

Michigan takes on the Scarlet Knights on the road at 7 p.m. EST.

