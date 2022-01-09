Michigan basketball’s game against Purdue has been postponed

The Michigan Wolverines’ home game on Tuesday against the Purdue Boilermakers has been postponed due to continuing COVID issues within the U-M program, a press released that was sent out on Sunday detailed.

This is the second consecutive game Michigan had to postpone, as the Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans were supposed to play on Saturday but could not due to the ongoing health issues.

“On Friday night, following medical testing, Michigan fell below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum with fewer than seven scholarship players available, causing its rivalry game with Michigan State on Saturday to be postponed. U-M still would fall below that minimum for Tuesday’s contest,” a press release said.

This game, along with the MSU game, will be attempted to be made up at a later date.

It’s really unfortunate another game had to be postponed. Hopefully all is well within the program and no one is too terribly ill from the virus so they can get back to playing games as soon as possible.

Michigan’s next tentatively-scheduled game is this Friday in Champaign against the Illinois Fighting Illini.