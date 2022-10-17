Michigan men’s basketball ranked in low 20s of preseason AP Poll

The college basketball season is almost here and three weeks before the start of the 2022-23 season, the Michigan Wolverines are ranked No. 22 in the preseason AP Poll.

Michigan is coming off a roller coaster season in 2021-22, finishing the year 19-15 and barely getting into the NCAA Tournament before winning a couple games as an 11 seed and ultimately losing in the Sweet Sixteen to Villanova.

The North Carolina Tar Heels top the poll with 47 total first place votes, with Gonzaga (No. 2), Houston (3), Kentucky (4) and Kansas (5) rounding out the top five.

Michigan is one of three Big Ten teams ranked in the preseason poll, with the Indiana Hoosiers ranked No. 13 and the Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 23. Purdue (56), Michigan State (35), Ohio State (23), Iowa (13) and Rutgers (4) received votes, but are unranked.

After an exhibition game against Ferris State on Nov. 4, Michigan’s season officially starts on Monday, Nov. 7, against Purdue Fort Wayne. Tip-off at the Crisler Center is set for 6:30 p.m.