Hunter Dickinson unanimously named to preseason All-Big Ten team

For the second consecutive season, Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson was named to the preseason All-Big Ten team.

The only Wolverine honored on the squad, Dickinson was one of three players to be unanimously voted the team, along with Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis (the conference’s Preseason Player of the Year) and Purdue’s Zach Edey.

This is far from the only accolade Dickinson has earned in his time in Ann Arbor. He’s been an All-Big Ten player twice, was the Big Ten Rookie of the Year and a part of the Big Ten All-Freshman team in 2020-21. He was also named to the NCAA Tournament All-East Region Team in 2021.

Dickinson is the fifth Wolverine to earn more than one preseason all-conference, joining Maurice Taylor (1996, 1997), LaVell Blanchard (2001, 2002), Manny Harris (2009, 2010) and Caris LeVert (2015, 2016).

The big man is coming a dominant sophomore season where he averaged 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. He also went 56.3% overall from the field and 80.2% from the free throw line.

Dickinson is expecting to take on more of a leadership role in his junior season. He’s also looking to keep improving from beyond the arc. Even though he only made 32.8% of his threes on two attempts per game last season, you’d expect that number to go up with a full offseason of shooting threes under his belt.

Dickinson is expected to be Michigan’s best player again this season, and the Wolverines will need him to keep being a dominant post player to have a successful season.