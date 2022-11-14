Michigan basketball moves up a couple spots in AP Poll

The Michigan Wolverines climbed two spots from their preseason ranking in the AP Poll, jumping up to No. 20.

Michigan won both games this week, including a blowout win over Purdue Fort Wayne and a nail-biter over EMU at Little Caesars Arena.

The top five remains the same, with UNC still claiming the top spot and Gonzaga, Houston, Kentucky and Baylor rounding out the top five.

Only two other Big Ten teams are ranked in the poll, and both are ahead of Michigan; Indiana moved up one spot to No. 12 and Illinois moved up four spots to No. 19. Purdue (104), Ohio State (36), Iowa (36), Rutgers (8) and Penn State (1) received votes in the poll, but are all unranked.

The Wolverines have the chance to improve to 5-0 this week. They’ll take part in the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, with the first game against Pittsburgh on Wednesday at 6 p.m. They’ll play at least one former Wolverine in their next game, as they’ll either play Frankie Collins and Arizona or Brandon Johns Jr., Zeb Jackson and VCU.

Their sole game in Ann Arbor this week happens on Sunday, Nov. 20, against Ohio. That game is set to tip at 7:30 p.m.