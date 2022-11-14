Hunter Dickinson, Jett Howard earn Big Ten weekly honors

The No. 20 Michigan Wolverines are 2-0, and Hunter Dickinson and Jett Howard are big reasons why. Both players were honored by the Big Ten Conference Monday afternoon, with Dickinson named Player of the Week and Howard named Freshman of the Week.

This is the second time in Dickinson’s career he’s won Player of the Week. In wins over Purdue Fort Wayne and Eastern Michigan, Dickinson averaged 26.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots. He also scored his 1,000th point as a Wolverine on Monday night.

Howard has been one of Michigan’s best scorers over the first couple games, as he’s averaged 15.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

While Purdue Fort Wayne is far from a top team in the nation, Howard turned heads in his first game in a Michigan uniform, scoring 21 points and dishing five assists in the 75-56 win.

Michigan's Jett Howard with another eye-opening showing after going for 30 in last exhibition. 21 points tonight, more impressive shooting versatility for a 6-8 guard/wing. Off movement, relocation, a deep pull-up. But also 5 assists, showed vision, made reads within offense. pic.twitter.com/jBdKnn7UNB — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) November 8, 2022

The last Wolverine to win the Freshman of the Week honor was Caleb Houstan, who was honored with the award on Jan. 24.

Michigan fans are painfully aware that part of the reason why last year’s team struggled at time were because of an inconsistent offense that was way too stagnant. The 2022-23 season just started but if Dickinson and Howard keep this up, Michigan shouldn’t have to worry to much about scoring points and racking up victories.