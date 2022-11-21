Michigan hoops falls out of AP Poll after rough week

After opening the season ranked 20th, the 4-1 Michigan Wolverines are unranked in the Week 3 AP Poll.

Despite the fact they went 2-1 over the last week, it’s been a rough week. After beating Pitt handily in the first round of the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, they got blown out by Arizona State and needed overtime to beat Ohio Sunday night.

We did have some movement at the top of the poll. While North Carolina is still ranked No. 1, Houston jumped a spot to No. 2, Kansas jumped three spots to No. 3, Texas jumped seven spots to No. 4 after trouncing Gonzaga at home, and Virginia jumped 11 spots to No. 5 after wins against highly-regarded opponents Illinois and Baylor.

Indiana is the highest-ranked Big Ten team at No. 11, with Michigan State one spot behind at No. 12. Illinois is ranked No. 16, Purdue is ranked No. 24 and Iowa is at No. 25.

While Michigan is unranked, it did earn 24 votes in the poll. Ohio State earned 56 votes and Penn State earned one vote.

The Wolverines only have one game this week, as they face Jackson State at home the day before Thanksgiving. Michigan has a lot to improve upon before tough matchups against Virginia, Kentucky and North Carolina in the next 30 days.