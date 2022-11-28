Michigan women’s basketball team climbs up AP Poll, men’s team remains unranked

The Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball team climbed five spots in the latest AP Poll, as they’re now ranked as the No. 17 team in the country.

The women’s team is 7-0 on the year and just won the Gulf Coast Showcase, racking up victories against Air Force, South Florida and Baylor, the latter being ranked No. 21 last week. Emily Kiser was named MVP of the tournament, capping off an impressive weekend with a career-high 26 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

Michigan is the fourth-highest ranked team in the Big Ten, with Ohio State at No. 4, Indiana climbing up one spot to No. 5, Iowa falling one spot to No. 10 and Maryland being ranked No. 20.

The men’s team was unranked for the second week in a row, although they did receive eight votes in the poll. Their only game this week was a 10-point victory over Jackson State. They have some huge matchups this week, as they’ll face No. 3 Virginia at home on Tuesday before facing No. 19 Kentucky in London (Dec. 4).

There was a lot of movement among the Big Ten in the men’s poll. After impressive wins over Gonzaga and Duke, Purdue climbed 19 spots to No. 5 and are the top-ranked team in the conference. Indiana moved up one spot to No. 10, Illinois stayed put at No. 16, Michigan State fell eight spots to No. 20 and Ohio State was ranked No. 25.