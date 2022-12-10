Film Review: Dug McDaniel, Kobe Bufkin impress in 90-75 win at Minnesota

The Michigan Wolverines clobbered the Minnesota Golden Gophers Thursday night on their way to a 90-75 win in the Twin Cities. After news came earlier this week that transfer point guard Jaelin Llewellyn suffered a season-ending ACL injury against Kentucky in London, fans were interested to see how Juwan Howard and the Wolverines would handle it.

True freshman point guard Dug McDaniel had an encouraging performance in his first career start. His 15 points, seven assists and three steals on 5-of-6 shooting helped ease this team into a win over an opponent they should have handled. The next step will be to repeat games like this against more formidable opponents.

At the same time, sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin is going to have to take a new role as a primary ballhandler. While his play with the unit was shaky, he had a solid performance, with 15 points, four assists and three steals. His development will be massive for the Wolverines as Bufkin and McDaniel are likely the final two players on the roster capable of assuming the point guard role.

Let’s head to the film room and go play-by-play with some highlights and also what these two guards can work on as the season progresses.