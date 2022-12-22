Pro Blue: Former Wolverine Jordan Poole goes off for 43

This week’s Pro Blue was highlighted by a career performance out of Jordan Poole and a season-high from Moe Wagner. We also saw a return to action for one former Michigan Wolverine and a string of DNP’s for another.

Let’s see how each of the nine former Wolverines on NBA rosters did this week.

Note: All stats are as of Dec. 21.

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Poole has exploded lately and is no longer coming off the bench, having started every game since Dec. 3. While the Warriors have struggled, losing five of their last six, Poole has hardly been the cause of that. On Sunday against the Raptors, Poole exploded for 43 points with six assists on 23 shots. He shot 61% from the field and 45% from three.

In the month of December, Jordan is averaging just shy of 27 PPG. He is entering star territory with no signs of slowing down.

Tim Hardaway Jr, Dallas Mavericks

Hardaway bounced back from his pitiful performance last Wednesday by scoring in double-digits in all three Dallas games this week. He has struggled from deep, highlighted by a 1-for-8 performance on Saturday in Cleveland, but is making his presence felt defensively while playing over 30 minutes per game.

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

The Magic’s win streak finally came to a halt, but they’ve still won seven of their past eight. Franz Wagner continues to stuff the stat sheet evenly across the board. He’s now averaging 19.6 PPG, 4.2 RPG and 3.5 APG. Somehow, he doesn’t lead the team in any main statistical category, but is second on the team in nearly every one. On Wednesday night, he scored 25 points while leading the Magic to a 116-110 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Caris LeVert, Cleveland Cavaliers

LeVert cooled off quite a bit this week despite the Cavaliers winning five in a row. He didn’t surpass 13 points in any of the five games, while shooting 4-for-17 from deep. He is still being given substantial minutes off the bench (30+ minutes per game) but has struggled a bit with defending without fouling. Despite the struggles, he should still be in the conversation for Sixth Man of the Year.

Moritz Wagner, Orlando Magic

On Friday night in Boston, Moe had arguably the best performance of his career. He dropped 25 points with eight rebounds on 9-of-12 shooting. He was also a perfect 6-for-6 from the charity stripe. Even more impressively, Wagner hasn’t missed a free throw since Dec. 3, connecting on 34 straight.

Wagner has gone full heel when the Magic travel, as he tends to rile up the opposition. Statistically, he is having the best season of his career in points, rebounds and assists. His hot start has all the makings of a breakout year for Wagner.

Caleb Houstan, Orlando Magic

Houstan hasn’t played during Orlando’s recent winning streak. However, he also hasn’t been sent down to the G-League. Hopefully he’s able to stay ready.

Moussa Diabate, Los Angeles Clippers

Diabate was called back up to the Clippers from the G League and appeared in two games this week. On Thursday against Phoenix, he tallied eight points, eight rebounds, an assist and a steal in 16 minutes of non-garbage time. On Saturday against Washington, he scored just two points and collected two rebounds in 18 minutes. He clearly still has a long development timetable ahead of him, but it’s promising to see him get important minutes.

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Robinson continues to play slightly better. In Miami’s last three games, he’s garnered 34 points total. That’s the largest three-game total for him in any three games this season. On the season, he’s brought his scoring average up to 6.6 PPG, which is slightly better but still well behind where he’s been in previous years.

Isaiah Livers, Detroit Pistons

Livers remained out this week due to a shoulder injury.